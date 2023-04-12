Everything To Know About The Upcoming Star Wars Series ‘Ahsoka’

Ever since the release of The Mandalorian, and the subsequent positive response it received from fans and critics alike, Disney+ and Lucasfilm are on their way to expanding the Star Wars universe. To that effect, in 2022, the duo announced a brand-new series titled Ahsoka. As its name suggests, this Star Wars series will be based on Ahsoka’s character and will feature Rosario Dawson in the titular role.

Take a look back at the #Ahsoka panel at #StarWarsCelebration, featuring the cast and creative team! pic.twitter.com/YVMtU60paX — Ahsoka (@ahsokaofficial) April 9, 2023

The show is being developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who previously worked together on the hit Emmy-winning series The Mandalorian as well as other Star Wars projects.

The first trailer of the upcoming series was recently unveiled and it is everything that fans were hoping it would be. The trailer opens with scenes of Ahsoka getting attacked at a Jedi site and also features some popular characters making a comeback.

What is the plot of the upcoming Star Wars series ‘Ahsoka’?

According to media reports, the plot of Ahsoka will be a continuation of Ahsoka’s story from The Mandalorian and will focus on investigating an emerging threat to the galaxy after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

A skilled warrior who is highly proficient with lightsabers, Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars as the Padawan learner of Anakin Skywalker. She later made an appearance in the TV series of the same name. A Togruta female, which is a species that is characterised by its colourful skin and head-tails called montrals, Ahsoka quickly became a fan-favourite.

Who is in the cast of the new Star Wars series ‘Ahsoka’?

As mentioned above, Rosario Dawson, who portrayed Ahsoka in The Mandalorian, will reprise her role in the series. The rest of the cast includes Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

When is ‘Ahsoka’ releasing?

Ahsoka is set to release in August 2023. However, a specific date has not been announced for the same.

Check out the trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Ahsoka)