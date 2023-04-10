There is exciting news for the Star Wars fandom! The upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, has revealed its first look. Here is everything we know about it.

Once The Mandalorian received positive reviews from fans, critics and the general public as well (read: Baby Yoda), Lucasfilm announced a slew of projects to expand the franchise’s world. In 2022, they alongside Disney+ announced a new TV series called Ahsoka where the titular character will be played by Rosario Dawson. Similarly, Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, also announced three new live-action Star Wars films that are currently in the works.

What is the plot of the Star Wars series ‘The Acolyte’?

Set to stream on Disney+, The Acolyte is being developed by Leslye Headland, who is also serving as the showrunner. The series is set in the High Republic era, approximately 200 years before the events of the original Star Wars trilogy. It will explore the darker side of the Star Wars universe, focusing on the emergence of the Sith and their influence on the galaxy.

Leslye Headland says ‘THE ACOLYTE’ was pitched as ‘Frozen’ meets ‘Kill Bill’. The series is set in the High Republic. #SWCE pic.twitter.com/Rx6u23YFy5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 7, 2023

The upcoming series was first announced in 2020 at Disney’s Investor Day. The first look included scenes featuring a Jedi temple, battles with Moss, a golden lightsaber and shots of Jedis lighting their lightsabers together. “This is about power and who is allowed to use it”, says the tagline. According to Variety, the show has been categorised as a ‘mystery thriller’ which focuses on the emergence of the Sith, a group of Dark Jedi set on conquering the galaxy.

Who is in the cast of the Star Wars series ‘The Acolyte’?

The series will feature Amandla Stenberg playing a former padawan while Lee Jung-Jae portrays a Jedi Master. The rest of the cast includes Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman, Charlie Barnett and Margarita Levieva.

When is ‘The Acolyte’ releasing?

The Acolyte is set to premiere in 2024 on Disney+. A specific date, however, has not been revealed so far.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/ Star Wars)