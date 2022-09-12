‘Stranger Things’ Bags Five Awards At The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys
By: Manas Sen Gupta, Sep 12 2022 10:00 pm

As one of the biggest streaming hits of 2022, it comes as no surprise that acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things snagged five awards at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys.

Season 4 of the Duffer brothers’ show was aired in two volumes. The first volume with all of its seven episodes premiered on 27 May and was followed by two feature-length episodes of the second volume on 1 July.

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, also saw Euphoria and The White Lotus win five awards each. Both series are HBO offerings.

Netflix’s South Korean smash hit Squid Game won the second highest number of awards at the ceremony with four including guest actress in a drama series award for Lee You-mi.

All the awards Stranger Things won at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys

Culture

“Running Up That Hill” helps land the music honour

Stranger Things Season 4
Image credit: © 2022 Netflix, Inc./IMDb

One of the five awards that Stranger Things picked at the ceremony was for Outstanding Music Supervision. The award was given to series music supervisor Nora Felder for “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” episode of the series, which is noteworthy for its use of the Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill.”

The 1985 single was presented as the favourite song of the character Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and was frequently played through the series.

The song witnessed a fresh surge of popularity because of the show. Bush landed the No.1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters chart in July 2022, becoming the first woman to do so in the current year. The achievement was also her first on the chart in the US.

The song itself entered the Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US for the first time, also making it a first for Bush as an artiste.

Culture

“Chapter Four: Dear Billy” also fetched the award for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for Stranger Things.

The series won the awards for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series for “Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab” episode.

Stranger Things, which upped the action element in the series many notches higher in season 4, was also given the award for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the ceremony.

Prominent winners from the first night

Awards for unscripted content were given on the first night of the event held on 3 September.

TV special Adele: One Night Only and The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary from The Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson, became the biggest winners of the first night with five awards each.

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys will be followed by the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards event on 12 September.

(Main image: Netflix/Courtesy of Netflix – © 2022 Netflix, Inc./IMDb; Featured image: © 2022 Netflix, Inc./IMDb)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

written by.
Manas Sen Gupta
Manas enjoys reading detective fiction and writing about anything that interests him. When not doing either of the two, he checks Instagram for the latest posts by travellers. Winter is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.
