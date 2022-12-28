Netflix’s blockbuster and sci-fi horror series Stranger Things, created by The Duffer Brothers, became quite the viral sensation for its fourth season. After all, we all have heard ‘Running Up That Hill’ a million times thanks to Max’s near escape from Vecna. It’s now being reported that fans are in for quite the treat as the Duffer Brothers are reportedly planning to create an anime spin-off on Netflix centered around the popular series. Rumour has it the anime version of Stranger Things would be named Stranger Things: Tokyo, and just like the main series, would clock around the idea of an adventure set in the 1980s.

The Stranger Things Spin-Off Series Will Be An Anime, Set In 1980s Tokyo

This isn’t the first time we are hearing about the Duffer Brothers dabbling in spin-off territory. During the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Duffer Brothers said that they are working on a Stranger Things spin-off that will be “1000% different”. While its plot details haven’t been disclosed by the Duffer Brothers, according to the What’s On Netflix fan page, “An encounter with the Upside Down evolves into a grand adventure for video game-loving twin brothers living on the outskirts of 1980s Tokyo.”

A ‘STRANGER THINGS’ anime spin-off is reportedly in the works. The series, titled ‘STRANGER THINGS: TOKYO’, would follow 2 video game-loving twin brothers from the outskirts of 1980s Tokyo who encounter the Upside Down. (Source: https://t.co/kALR8qYLPl) pic.twitter.com/xsTyOzHSVw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 23, 2022

Here’s A Quick Update On The Show

The original series is on the verge of ending, with season 5 set to be released in 2024. The final season will keep you on the edge of your seats with a fast-paced narrative, as told by the show’s creators. Also, Stranger Things VR will be released next winter, i.e., 2023. The creators and Netflix are constantly keeping their fans happy, especially with the recent addition of Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a game exclusively released on Netflix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Why A Spin-Off?

Well, the Duffer Brothers had dropped the idea of a spin-off in July this year. Since then, fans of the franchise have been excited about the upcoming spin-off, which will reportedly be an anime on Netflix. It isn’t the first time a flagship series has been given a spin-off. In fact, many creators have introduced spin-off series in various formats and multiple narratives over the years. A play based on the Stranger Things universe will also be produced. Although the final season of Stranger Things is arriving, the Stranger Things universe is expanding in other formats.

Currently, all four seasons of the popular series are streaming on Netflix.

(All image sources: Instagram/Stranger Things TV)

