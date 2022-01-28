A Studio Ghibli Theme Park Will Launch In Japan This November

Fans of Studio Ghibli films, rejoice — a theme park based on the top anime studio’s works, renowned for titles including the Oscar-winning Spirited Away, will open in central Japan on 1 November.

The opening date for the eagerly awaited Ghibli Park was revealed on the studio’s Twitter account alongside an illustration of cuddly forest spirit character Totoro.

The site is currently under construction within a huge area of parkland in central Aichi region, 250 kilometres west of Tokyo, at a total cost of 34 billion yen ($S$399 million), documents show.

One of the theme park‘s five areas includes a life-size model of the house where the main characters of the 1988 classic My Neighbor Totoro lived, evoking the luscious scenery of the Japanese countryside. It will be the first section of the Ghibli Park to open this year, a local government official said.

“Visitors will be able to go inside a Totoro-like statue built at the back of the house,” the official told AFP, adding that information on tickets is not yet available.

Two more areas — one themed on Princess Mononoke, the tale of a girl raised by wolves in a forest, and another inspired by Kiki’s Delivery Service and Howl’s Moving Castle — will open next year, the official said.

Studio Ghibli was co-founded by Hayao Miyazaki, known internationally for directing 2001’s Spirited Away, about a girl who gets lost in a mysterious world and tries to save her parents who are turned into pigs. The studio already operates the hugely popular Ghibli Museum on the outskirts of Tokyo. Tickets for the museum only go on sale at the beginning of each month and regularly sell out within hours.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(All images: Studio Ghibli)