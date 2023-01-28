The Roys are back in the scene; this time, the cut-throat competition to take up the reins of media conglomerate Waystar Royco is more intense than ever. When heading such a huge company is at stake, the thirst for power to succeed is more pronounced in Succession season 4.

HBO has released a new teaser of Succession season 4 with the latest glimpses of the plot and what the ensuing family politics looks like.

Here are all the details about Succession season 4

Succession season 4 new teaser and release date

Released on 26 January 2023, the new teaser of Succession season 4 shows the sale of Waystar Royco to tech giant Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) inches closer. And, when such a mammoth takeover deal is on the lines, Logan Roy (Brian Cox)’s adult kids plot against their own father.

The HBO show’s website says that such an imminent sale gives rise to “existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete.” Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) says, “This is not about getting back dad. But if it hurts him, it doesn’t bother me.”

In another instance, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) says, “It’s a tightrope walk on a straight razor… 500-foot reputational drop.”

The teaser shows the usual high-profile Succession themes — luxury cars, private jets, and palatial houses. However, with all these is an undercurrent of a power struggle as some of them fear a “future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

On the other hand, the teaser also previews Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) and Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe) getting hitched while Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) makes a strong footing in Logan’s close group.

Fans of this incredible Emmy Award-winning drama will have to wait a little longer as Succession season 4 is slated to roll out on 26 March 2023.

Cast of Succession season 4

Succession season 4 will see Cox return in his role as Logan, and Snook, Strong, Kieran Culkin (who plays Roman Roy) and Ruck reprise their roles as the Roy kids.

Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson join as new cast members. The show is helmed by British creator Jesse Armstrong who shall don the director’s hat again.

Where did season 3 end and is season 4 the last season?

Succession season 3 showed Logan betraying the kids by finalising the Waystar Royco takeover despite Shiv, Kendall and Roman putting in their best efforts to stop him. The final episode, which aired on 12 December 2021, showed Shiv realising that her husband Tom had warned Logan that the kids are rallying up against him, indicating that the siblings are finally united against their father. Something Kendall had suggested long back.

The plot of Succession season 4 seems to pick the thread from here. However, there is no information on whether this is going to be the season finale. The series garnered 48 Emmy nominations and bagged 13 wins.

(Main and featured image credit: HBO)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kula Lumpur