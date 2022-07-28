Can’t get enough of superhero flicks? Well, how about one starring one of the world’s biggest action stars of all time.

From larger than life roles in films such as Rambo and Rocky, this year we will see Sylvester Stallone flex his muscles as a superhero called Samaritan. Launching globally on 26 August 2022 on Prime Video, the film will see the action star portray a veteran superhero.

Samaritan revolves around thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbour Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight.

Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbour out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

This isn’t the first time Stallone is playing a superhero-esque character. The actor has portrayed characters such as Judge Dredd in the past. Most recently he voiced King Shark in The Suicide Squad. He also portrayed Stakar Ogord aka Starhawk in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2. He will reportedly reprise the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, due out in 2023.

Despite being 76 years of age, Stallone has remained busy with acting roles. He is playing Barney Ross once again in the Expendables 4, releasing next year. He is also leading the futuristic actioner, Little America and Paramount’s new series Tulsa King.

Julius Avery (Overlord), directs this original tale from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Amazon Studios. Starring alongside Stallone and Walton in this action thriller are Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco and Moises Arias. Check out the official for Samaritan below.

(Images: Amazon Studios)