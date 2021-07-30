Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt has finally sailed into cinemas. The adventure-comedy film, which was delayed from last year due to the pandemic is gradually opening across the world.

Those who don’t want to make a trip to the cinemas, the Disney adventure is now available to stream on Disney+ via Premier Access. Starting 30 July subscribers can stream the action adventure for an additional fee of S$38.98.

Just like other Premier Access films such as Cruella and Black Widow, the arrival of Disney’s Jungle Cruise on the streamer is timely. With the pandemic still showing little signs of dissipating, the streamer is providing an alternative for fans to catch the film.

All Aboard The Jungle Cruise

Inspired by the beloved Disney theme-park attraction, Disney’s Jungle Cruise centres on intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. The doctor is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. According to myth and legend, the plant possesses the power to change the future of medicine.

Travelling from London to the Amazon jungle, Lily enlists the questionable services of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff. Tasked with guiding her downriver on his ramshackle-but-charming boat, the La Quila, they set sail on an epic quest.

Along the way, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. From raging rapids and vicious wildlife to others seeking the tree for their own gain, the stakes for Lily and Frank reach even higher as their own fates – and mankind’s – hangs in the balance.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also stars Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Check out the trailer below.

Disney+ subscribers who sign up for Premier Access to the film will be able to watch the film as many times as they would like on any platform where Disney+ is available. Access to the film will continue as long as they are an active Disney+ subscriber. The film will also be available to all Disney+ subscribers from 12 November 2021 at no additional cost.

(Image: Disney+)