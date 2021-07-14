The lead up to the best of television is upon us with the 2021 Emmy nominations finally revealed. The 73rd Primetime Emmy nominations were announced by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones on July 13. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by actor and stand-up artist Cedric the Entertainer and will take place in Los Angeles’ Microsoft theatre on September 19.
The ceremony will go live on CBS at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET (8am SGT on 20 September). While last year’s show was completely virtual, 2021 will have a limited live audience in the form of nominees and their guests.
In what seems like a promising race to the finish, HBO and HBO Max together received 130 nominations. Giving tough competition was Netflix, which tailed close with 129 nods. Disney Plus was not completely shut out from the 2021 Emmy nominations. The Disney streamer came away with 71 nods. Quite expectedly, Netflix’s The Crown and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian remained hot favourites, getting 24 nominations each. Another Disney Plus show — a Marvel spin-off WandaVision — got 23 nods, while Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale received 21, followed by Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which got 20.
Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso. Image: Courtesy IMDb
The list of 2021 Emmy nominations also came with its share of surprises and snubs. The much-criticised Emily In Paris was nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series category alongside favourites Ted Lasso, PEN15, The Flight Attendant and Black-ish. No nomination for Nicole Kidman’s performance in The Undoing also raised eyebrows. Many were also disappointed with Don Cheadle getting a nomination for a meagre appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Mj Rodriguez created history by becoming the first transgender artiste to earn a nomination in a major acting category. Rodriguez was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Pose. Chinese-American Bowen Yang secured a spot in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, making him the first SNL featured player to get a nomination in an acting category. British actress Michaela Coel’s brilliant performance in I May Destroy You got her a spot in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie race. Netflix blockbuster Bridegerton earned a total of 12 nods, including one for British actor Regé-Jean Page in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.
Apart from the limited live audience, this year’s Emmy’s will be different from its predecessor in one more way — it will be more inclusive for gender non-conforming individuals. The Television Academy’s Board of Governors recently announced this change, which means that a nominee or winner can request to be addressed with a gender-neutral title like ‘Performer’ on their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette.
Check Out The list of 2021 Emmy nominations:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Mandalorian
Lovecraft Country
Pose
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Billy Porter, Pose
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Pen15
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Jean Smart, Hacks
Allison Janney, Mom
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited Series
Mare of Easttown
I May Destroy You
WandaVision
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Television Movie
Uncle Frank
Sylvie’s Love
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Main image: Courtesy Netflix; Featured image: Courtesy IMDb