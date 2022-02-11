Homepage > Culture > Film & TV > The Adam Project Trailer Reveals A Modern Time-Travelling Tale With Back To The Future Vibes
By: Richard Augustin, Feb 11 2022 10:30 am

If you love time-travelling movies, then The Adam Project trailer will surely whet your appetite.

One of the most anticipated releases from Netflix for 2022, the time-travel adventure is led by Ryan Reynolds, who also pulls double duty as producer.

(L to R) Jennifer Garner as Ellie and Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed. Cr. Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2022

The Adam Project is said to be a passion project for the actor. In the film, he portrays a time-travelling pilot who journeys to the past. There, he orchestrates a plan to team up with his younger self and his late father in a bid to save the world. The emotional bond he forms with his dad and younger self also helps him come to terms with his past.

Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam and Zoe Saldana as Laura. Cr. Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2022

Scheduled for a global release on 11 March 2022, the film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña. As seen in The Adam Project trailer below, the film is not short on action, comedy, and some heart-warming scenes, which has been the staple formula of Reynolds’ films in recent years.

Incidentally, the actor once again partners up with Shawn Levy for this new adventure. The duo previously collaborated on the video-game comedy, Free Guy, which stood as one of the standout releases of 2021.

It looks like the Levy-Reynolds combo will deliver another crowd-pleasing romp judging by early reactions. Most claim that the time-travelling adventure boasts shades of 80s sci-fi with a whimsical, imaginative story. Many also herald the heart and emotion of the storyline.

With only a few weeks more till The Adam Project makes its big premiere, we’ve already bookmarked this as the film to stream in March. We suggest you do the same.

(Images: Netflix)

