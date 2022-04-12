The Batman Is Getting A Digital Release On HBO GO This April

The Batman is coming to HBO GO.

Fans of the caped crusader won’t have to wait long to check out (or rewatch) the superhero blockbuster. That’s because the film is due to arrive on the streamer this month. The Warner Bros. Pictures global blockbuster, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne premieres Monday, April 18 first on HBO GO.

A New Take On The Batman

Across the globe, the film is already garnering impressive critical and commercial reception. It’s currently on course to be one of the biggest box-office films of the year. In the film, Pattinson takes on the mantle of the Dark Knight, in an all-new imaginative adventure crafted by Reeves.

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

However, when a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters villains such as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton / a.k.a. the Riddler (Paul Dano).

As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

HBO GO subscribers can stream and download The Batman from 18 April first on HBO GO. Need more of the Dark Knight? You can also stream Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight, as well as Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the platform.

(Images: HBO GO)