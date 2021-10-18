Fans of The Beatles will want to check out Disney+ for a new documentary special dedicated to the Fab Four. The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, which features never-before-seen and restored footage.

Set to arrive on the Disney streaming platform in late November, the docuseries provides an intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

A Film Matic Portrait Of The Fab Four

The documentary is in good hands with three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Jackson at the helm. For fans, The Beatles: Get Back will take audiences back in time to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history.

The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test.

The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been restored.

What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humour, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world’s most iconic songs are composed and performed.

The docuseries features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Let It Be’.

The Beatles: Get Back rolls out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Check out the trailer below for a first look at the docuseries.

