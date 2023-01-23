One of the most-anticipated video game adaptations of all time, The Last of Us was released by HBO on January 15. The pilot episode of the video game adaptation has made it the second-highest-rated TV episode on IMDb, tied with popular episodes from the likes of Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, Better Call Saul and more. Now, with a rating of 9.3, The Last of Us has also become the second highest-rated TV show on IMDB, just behind Breaking Bad. The series also has a 99% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The highest-rated TV shows: Why do we consider IMDb ratings as a barometer?

IMDb ratings are considered important because they are based on the opinions of a large number of people who have watched a plethora of films and TV shows and provide a general sense of how well-received a particular TV show or film is among audiences. The rating platform is also preferred as it is a comprehensive and widely-used database of information about movies and TV shows. It contains detailed information about the cast and crew, plot summaries, user reviews and even tidbits of trivia. While it is susceptible to review bombing from time to time, it’s generally considered to be one of the more accurate rating aggregators to gauge a show or movie’s popularity.

Additionally, IMDb is easily accessible and can be used on a variety of devices, making it convenient for users to access and search for information. Due to its popularity and vast database, it is also considered a reliable source of information by many industry professionals, critics and movie enthusiasts.

What are the top 1o highest-rated TV shows of all time on IMDb?

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/ The Last Of Us and Breaking Bad)