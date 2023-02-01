February is here and that means another batch of hot shows that will start streaming over the next 28 days of 2023. This month sees a mix bag from the major platforms, not that we’re complaining of course. Occupying the February 2023 streaming list of are the return of some beloved shows and series.

Fan favourite series, You and Formula 1: Drive to Survive make their returns on Netflix. Fans of Big Bet will want to tune into Disney+ for the continuation of the gritty K-drama series. Sci-fi and especially Star Trek fans will surely count the days till Picard Season 3 warps unto Prime Video this month.

Keen to find out what else is coming your way this month? Check out our shortlist of shows, series and movies arriving over the next 28 days.

The big shows streaming in February 2023:

You: Season 4 Part 1

Premieres 9 February

Platform Netflix

Starting anew in London, Joe vows to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, this charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.

The Bachelor Indonesia

Premieres 10 February

Platform HBO GO

The Bachelor Indonesia is the first local version of the hit Warner Bros. Discovery reality series The Bachelor ever to be produced in the country. The 10-episode series follows Indonesian heartthrob, Richard Kyle as the Bachelor, as he seeks his one true love. The emotionally charged reality series promises drama, romance and rivalry as 19 charismatic and talented women compete for the affections of one of Indonesia’s most eligible men.

Somebody I Used to Know

Premieres 10 February

Platform Prime Video

Directed by Dave Franco, Somebody I Used to Know is an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other re-discover who they really are, where they came from, and where they’re going. Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) faces a major professional setback, which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she’s become.

Big Bet Season 2

Premieres 15 February

Platform Disney+

After a shocking cliff-hanger that left audiences the world over asking for more, the hit Korean crime drama Big Bet will soon return to screens with its second series. After a rollercoaster first season that saw the rough and violent rise and potential fall of Korean casino mogul Cha Moosik. Season two will follow Moosik as he once again tries to save himself and the life he has built.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Premieres 17 February

Platform Prime Video

Patrick Stewart reprises his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven series on Star Trek: The Next Generation. This time around Star Trek: Picard, the iconic captain embarks on his next big adventure with some familiar faces. Joining on the fun in the finale season of Picard are the original crew of the Enterprise D. Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer also joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Jean-Luc Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise.

j-hope IN THE BOX

Premieres 17 February

Platform Disney+

Surely one of the top shows streaming in February 2023 for K-pop fans is this unique documentary. Starring j-hope of the 21st century pop icons BTS, j-hope IN THE BOX, is a documentary special produced by HYBE, follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album – Jack In The Box. The new documentary will give viewers an exclusive look at j-hope’s creative process as he works to release his first solo album.

The Consultant

Premieres 24 February

Platform Prime Video

The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives.

We Have a Ghost

Premieres 24 February

Platform Netflix

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become targets of a shadowy government agency. Starring David Harbour, Anthony Mackie and Jahi Di’Allo Winston.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

Premieres 24 February

Platform Netflix

Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Go behind the scenes as drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

(Main image credit: Netflix; Featured image credit: Prime Video/Paramount)