Everything We Know About The 2023 Hunger Games Movie 'The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes'
Everything We Know About The 2023 Hunger Games Movie 'The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes'

By: Sanika Achrekar, Apr 28 2023 7:09 pm

Attention, Tributes! The Hunger Games prequel movie is hitting theatres in 2023 and we couldn’t be more excited. The official trailer for The Hunger Games: The Songbirds and Snakes was just released and it immediately transported us back to the dystopian world of Panem.

For the uninitiated, the upcoming movie is a prequel to the original The Hunger Games trilogy and will be based on the book by the same name by Suzanne Collins. The prequel will offer a compelling narrative that unravels the enigmatic backstory of one of literature’s most notorious villains aka President Coriolanus Snow and takes us back to where it all began.

Deep diving into the plot of 2023’s ‘The Hunger Games’ movie

Hunger Games 2023

The story of the prequel is set 64 years before the events of the original trilogy, during the tenth Hunger Games. It follows the protagonist, Coriolanus Snow, who later becomes the ruthless President Snow in the original films. In the prequel, Coriolanus is a young student from the Capitol who is chosen to be a mentor for one of the tributes from District 12, a girl named Lucy Gray Baird. As her mentor, Coriolanus is determined to secure a victory for his tribute to improve his own social standing and secure a scholarship to the university.

As the story progresses, Coriolanus faces various challenges and moral dilemmas and begins to question the Capitol’s cruel and oppressive regime. The upcoming movie will explore themes such as power, corruption, the dehumanising effects of war and the origins of the Hunger Games while providing a deeper understanding of President Snow’s character and shedding light on the events that helped turn him into the cruel leader we saw in the original trilogy.

Who is in the cast of ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’?

The Hunger Games 2023
Picture credits: Courtesy Instagram/Rachel Zegler

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes features a star-studded cast. Tom Blyth plays the role of President Snow while Rachel Zegler plays Lucy Baird. The rest of the cast includes Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, Hunter Schafer as Tigris Snow, Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius Flickerman and Viola Davis as Dr Volumnia Gaul.

When is The Hunger Games prequel movie releasing?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 

will hit theatres on November 17, 2023.

Check out the trailer below.

May the odds be ever in your favour!

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/ The Hunger Games: The Ballad Songbirds and Snakes)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Will Katniss be a part of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

Answer: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set 64 years before the events of the original trilogy, during the tenth Hunger Games. As such, Katniss won't be a part of the film.

Question: How is The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes related to The Hunger Games?

Answer: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel to the original The Hunger Games trilogy.

Question: Is Katniss related to Lucy Gray?

Answer: Katniss Everdeen is not related to Lucy Gray. However, both are from District 12.

Everything We Know About The 2023 Hunger Games Movie ‘The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes’

