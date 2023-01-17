Home > Culture > Film & TV > The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Lays Out The Next Adventure For Din Djarin And Grogu
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Lays Out The Next Adventure For Din Djarin And Grogu
Culture

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Lays Out The Next Adventure For Din Djarin And Grogu

By: Richard Augustin, Jan 17 2023 11:42 am

Fan favourite Star Wars series, The Mandalorian Season 3 is heading our way in March and Disney+ has a new trailer offering a first look at the upcoming series. A lot has happened to our lead protagonists since Season 2 of the series.

During the season finale of the second season, Grogu and Din Djarin parted ways. However it was a momentary separation, as the two were soon united in The Book Of Boba Fett. Now we pick up where that touching scene left off with a first look at The Mandalorian Season 3, courtesy of a new trailer from Disney+.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer
(L-R): Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian, season three, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The thrilling new trailer for the upcoming Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was unexpectedly dropped during halftime of the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Culture

Studio Ghibli And Lucasfilm Win Hearts With Adorable Short Film Featuring Grogu

By Manas Sen Gupta, Nov 16
Culture

Here’s How To Watch Every ‘Star Wars’ Show And Movie In Chronological Order

By Manas Sen Gupta, Jun 28
As seen in the first look trailer, the journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Series actors, Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito return in the new season. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Fans can catch the third season of the critically acclaimed, original, live-action series from Lucasfilm, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting March 1. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.

(Images: Disney+)

Disney entertainment Star Wars Streaming The Mandalorian
written by.

Richard Augustin
Digital Editor
Richard went from the confines of the kitchen working as a professional chef into the realm of media twenty years ago. In his two-decade career in writing, he has plied his trade in a number of regional print and digital media organisations in the lifestyle, in-flight, entertainment and finance space. When not busy chasing deadlines and writing stories for AugustMan, you can find him experimenting with recipes in his kitchen.
cars Motoring fashion menswear Culture lifestyle

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.