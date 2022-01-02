The Must-Watch Shows On Netflix In January 2022

Documentaries, dramas, anime and more. Netflix has put together a mix bag of treats for subscribers in January 2022. If you’re in the midst of sorting out your monthly playlist of shows to catch, then these choice selections below, should be in consideration. Here are our top picks of shows landing on Netflix in January 2022.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 2

Streaming on 6 January

Upheaval reigns, order crumbles, and all heroes must now answer the call to fight the daunting forces threatening to plunge the world into darkness. The second season of the hit anime series sees a conflicted yet courageous Dragon Knight who must use the power of the dragon within to stop a deadly demon. Based on the online game.

Mother/Android

Streaming on 7 January

Starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Mother/Android is the latest post-apocalyptic sci-fi film on our radar. The film follows Georgia and her boyfriend, Sam, on the run from deadly artificial intelligence. As they are expecting their first child, the couple head to Boston upon hearing a rumour about a boat transporting new mothers to Asia for a life away from androids.

Photocopier

Streaming on 13 January

After losing her scholarship when photos of her at a party surface online, a student pairs with a photocopy worker to piece together what happened.

Ozark: Season 4 (Part 1)

Streaming on 21 January

Ozark returns with its fourth and final season on Netflix this January 2022. When the patriarch Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), relocates his family to the Ozarks, they did not expect to find themselves entangled in the dramas and crime syndicates. Apart from being a loving husband, father and financial advisor, he is also a money launderer for a Mexican drug cartel. As the Byrde family finds an opportunity to leave the Ozarks, dangerous threats and past sins creep up on them. Will the Byrdes finally escape the Ozarks and leave the drama behind?

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Streaming on 25 January

Beloved worldwide but also a lightning rod for critics, Neymar shares the highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career. This sports documentary goes behind the curtain to showcase the life of the enigmatic Brazilian and PSG star.

Snowpiercer: Season 3

Streaming on 25 January

Set in 2026 where remnants of humanity circle the globe in a super moving train designed by villain/billionaire Mr Wilford, in order to survive the world turned into a frozen wasteland. The plot takes the viewers into the brutal class warfare, social injustices, and policies with a closer look at the greed, wealth and struggle of every passenger who lives on board. In season three, passenger Andre Layton (played by Daveed Diggs) makes it his mission to uncover the truth that Earth could be warming from the Freeze to restart a normal civilization.

The Woman in the House Across the street from The Girl in the Window

Streaming on 28 January

If you enjoyed The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window, then you’re going to love this dark comedy thriller. The story follows Anna, who enjoys people-watching from her apartment window as she works her way through endless bottles of wine and prescription drugs. When her handsome neighbour moves in across the street, she suspects a brutal murder on her typical viewing routine but was all of it real? Stay tuned.

(Images: Netflix)