The girls from Sex and the City are back in the new follow-up series, And Just Like That…

Set to premiere on 9 December 2021, the new series represents the latest chapter of the ground-breaking HBO series. Consisting of ten-episodes, the new series from executive producer Michael Patrick King will reunite “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis).

One notable character from the OG series who will not be returning is “Samantha Jones”. Kim Cattrall who featured in all six seasons and two movies has decided not to return for the new series. It will be interesting to see how the show will address the omission of one of its key characters.

The central theme of the new series sticks to the original script though. And Just Like That… will see the New York trio navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. ‘

Familiar faces such as Chris Noth and Mario Cantone are also reprising their roles from Sex and the City. New cast members include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

90s nostalgia seems to be doing well for HBO. Just earlier this year, The Friends Reunion garnered impressive ratings and interest. Sex and the City too struck a chord with viewers when it made its debut in 1998. The series was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell. And Just Like That… will debut here, same time as the U.S. with two episodes on Thursday, December 9 exclusively on HBO GO.

The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays. Check out the trailer below for a first look at the new series.



(Featured image: HBO GO)