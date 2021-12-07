The OG Harry Potter Cast Will Reunite For 20th Anniversary Special, Return To Hogwarts

Its hard to believe that’s been 20 years since we first saw Harry Potter and gang on the silver screen.

To commemorate the iconic event and successful film series, HBO Max is bringing together the original film’s cast. The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts retrospective will stream on 1, January 2022. You can catch the New Year’s Day special exclusively on HBO GO.

20 Years Of Pottermania

Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and many more iconic Harry Potter cast members are reuniting for the first time ever in this retrospective special. The stars of the franchise will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered exactly 20 years ago.

Alumni of the film franchise will join the memorable tribute, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart, among others.

Bringing Back The Magic

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will honour the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros. Studios London two decades ago. It will also celebrate the unparalleled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of families and fans around the world.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films,” said executive producer Casey Patterson.

Fans can jumpstart their Wizarding World celebration and gear up for the retrospective by checking out the 20th anniversary hub content on WizardingWorld.com.

(Image: HBO GO)