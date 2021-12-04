The Peacemaker Series Starring John Cena Will Premiere On HBO GO On 13 January 2022

Peacemaker is back and he wants to give peace a f**king chance.

That’s the tagline of the new superhero series, which is a direct spinoff from The Suicide Squad. The James Gunn series sees John Cena return as the eponymous character from DC Comics.

Last we saw, the anti-hero was left for dead in the film courtesy of a bullet through his neck by Deadshot. However, the end credits stinger of The Suicide Squad reveals the character survived his mortal wounds.

Having the Peacemaker character in his own series does make perfect sense. Cena’s portrayal of the character, was a standout from the 2021 superhero blockbuster. The new series will explore the origins of the character that Cena first portrayed in Gunn’s, The Suicide Squad.

As seen in the film, the character is a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Produced by HBO Max the superhero series will premiere in Southeast Asia on 13 January 2021 exclusively on HBO GO. The official trailer below gives fans a first look at the upcoming series.

Peacemaker also stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the series and directed five episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer.

Stream or download Peacemaker from 13 January 2021. Get an introduction to the character in Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad, now available on HBO GO.

(Images: HBO GO)