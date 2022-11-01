2022 is coming to a close and before we are inundated with the holidays, the major streaming platforms have delivered a tonne of content to occupy every fans’ watchlist. For couch potatoes, November will line-up a number of hot new shows to stream.

Fantasy and adventure seems to be the theme of the month. Fans of nostalgia will surely be excited to catch the return of iconic characters, Willow Ufgood and Wednesday Addams this month. Both Willow on Disney+ and Wednesday on Netflix are assuredly the most anticipated shows to stream this November.

But that’s not all. There’s also a healthy mix bag of documentaries, comedies and engaging dramas to catch in the next 30 days. Read on for more details.

Here are the most anticipated shows to stream this November:

Blockbuster

Premieres November 3

Platform Netflix

Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analogue dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.

The Thing About Pam

Premieres November 3

Platform HBO GO

The Thing About Pam is a true crime drama series based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, a shocking real-life story that became a global true-crime obsession. The series reveals the stunning twists and turns of this extraordinary murder case that would ultimately uncover a diabolical plot involving a seemingly ordinary woman named Pam Hupp. Stars and executive produced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger.

Sherwood

Premieres November 4

Platform BBC Player

This politically pertinent crime thriller centres on a community who is torn apart by two shocking killings. A complex political past means that the industrial villages around Sherwood Forest have often been divided communities. But when two local residents are killed, old wounds are reopened and the town is engulfed in tension and fear. It’s down to police chief Ian and London met police officer Kevin to solve the case.

Search For The Last Unicorn

Premieres November 14

Platform BBC Player

Reports of Northern White Rhinoceros alive in Southern Sudan has given conservationists renewed hope. Declared extinct in 2018, could this charismatic animal get a miraculous second chance? With exclusive access, the BBC follows an international team of experts, on an expedition to a war zone to go in search of the Northern White Rhinoceros. An animal that little is really known about, inhabiting some of the most remote and dangerous countries in Africa – could a lost population of these incredible beasts still exist?

1899

Premieres November 17

Platform Netflix

From the creators of critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller series Dark, comes this new period mystery. In 1899 a migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

Disenchanted

Premieres November 18

Platform Disney+

It’s been fifteen years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city. They decide to move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life – unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe, who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale.

Food Affair with Mark Wiens

Premieres November 18

Platform HBO GO

The six-episode series is a fresh and invigorating journey of food obsession in Singapore, experienced through the eyes (and mouth) of popular food vlogger, Mark Wiens. The HBO Asia Originals’ production is the first non-scripted food series hosted by Mark as he discovers the untold stories, personalities, and history behind Singapore’s smorgasbord of delicacies, from haute to hawker cuisine.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Premieres November 19

Platform HBO GO

Uncover the true story of British artist Louis Wain who was many things during his incredible life: artist, inventor and entrepreneur. Two events changed his life forever: meeting Emily, the love of his life, and adopting Peter, a stray kitten. They will become both his family and his inspiration to paint the extraordinary images of cats that made him world famous. Stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy.

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Premieres November 21

Platform Disney+

Exactly 47 years ago, Elton John’s legendary performance at Dodger Stadium launched him into global stardom, and next month, he will come full circle, returning to Dodger Stadium to grace us with his final North American show. Exclusively streamed live on Disney+ on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium is a once-in-a-lifetime live, global original concert event that offers fans from around the world a front-row seat to witness the ground-breaking magic of the Rocket Man back at Dodger Stadium.

Wednesday

Premieres November 23

Platform Netflix

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Starring Jenny Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán and Christina Ricci.

Willow

Premieres November 30

Platform Disney+

The fantasy series is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated shows to stream this November. An all-new sequel series to George Lucas’s 1988 fantasy adventure Willow, the series sees the return of Nelwyn sorcerer, Willow Ufgood. The story unfolds years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, in which he now leads a group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination. Starring Warwick Davis.

(Main and featured image: Disney/Lucasfilm)