Another month and another impressive slate of entertainment is coming your way.

September has set the stage for all major streaming platforms to showcase their must-watch shows for the month. And the list is no doubt impressive. Returning series on BBC Player, HBO GO and Netflix will keep couch potatoes duly entertained this month.

There’s also a nature documentary to keep you abreast of climate change issues in Frozen Planet II. Fans of biopics can look forward to the highly rated Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as legendary starlet Marilyn Monroe.

However, leading the charge for must-watch shows streaming in September is a pair of shows from two epic franchises. Lord of the Rings fans will be keeping a close eye on Amazon Prime for the premiere of The Rings of Power. The prequel series takes places thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and LOTR.

Next, we will also finally see the debut of Star Wars series, Andor. Following the delay from last month, the sci-fi series will finally premiere on Disney+ later this month. For more must-watch shows that are streaming in September, check out our list below.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Premieres 2 September

Platform Prime Video

Return to middle earth this September with Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The new fantasy series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged. The series chronicles how kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin and the birth of a villain who covered the world in darkness.

The Split S3

Premieres 2 September

Platform BBC Player

This entertaining British drama set in the fast-paced world of London’s high-end divorce circuit. From Emmy and Bafta winner Abi Morgan, the final series focuses on the split between Hannah and Nathan. The two divorce lawyers are facing their own divorce amicably – until shock revelations prompt a painful showdown. Will there be any hope for the relationship after the split?

Rick and Morty Season 6

Premieres 5 September

Platform HBO GO

Rick and Morty are back! This award-winning animated hit comedy series follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Cobra Kai Season 5

Premieres 9 September

Platform Netflix

The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5

Premieres 15 September

Platform HBO GO

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, this award-winning series tells the story of life in the dystopian land of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States, where women are oppressed and only valued for their ability to produce offspring. Season 5 cast members include Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Samira Wiley and Ann Dowd.

Goodnight Mommy

Premieres 16 September

Platform Prime Video

A remake of the creepy 2014 Austrian horror tale, Goodnight Mommy centres on twin boys who are faced with a dire situation. Following an accident their mother returns home wrapped in bandages, however, the boys contend that the person in their home is not their real mother. This English-language remake stars Naomi Watts.

Frozen Planet II

Premieres 18 September

Platform BBC Player

Inspiring people to care about climate change through immersive storytelling of the habitats and animals whose lives are at stake is at the forefront on BBC Earth this September. Frozen Planet II returns 11 years after the phenomenal first series with a spellbinding journey through snow-draped forests, remote mountain ranges and more frozen worlds in the north and south poles.

Andor

Premieres 21 September

Platform Disney+

For Star Wars fans, Andor should rank at the top of the list of must-watch shows streaming in September. Taking place prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the series explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. Starring Diego Luna, Adria Arjona and Stellan Skarsgård.

Blonde

Premieres 28 September

Platform Netflix

No doubt one of the must watch shows streaming in September, this fictional portrait of Marilyn Monroe boldly reimagines the tumultuous private life of the Hollywood legend — and the price she paid for fame. Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, this boldly reimagined fictional portrait of Hollywood legend stars Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale.

Hocus Pocus 2

Premieres 30 September

Platform Disney+

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

(Main image: Amazon Prime; featured image: Disney+/Lucasfilm)