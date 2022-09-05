As we all know by now, The Rings of Power is the most expensive show ever made. But what is it that makes this show so costly? Let’s find out.

With the first season releasing today, September 2 2022 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide, the show will have five seasons in all. The most anticipated show in the world right now, Amazon Prime will bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s saga of the Middle-Earth to the small screen for the first time. Needless to say, you will get to witness a whole new level of CGI, make-up, set design, costumes and so much more, all of which contribute to the sky-high budget of the show. Let us break down all the aspects of The Rings of Power that make it the most expensive show ever.

Why is The Rings of Power the most expensive show ever made?

As the show is releasing this week, the buzz and excitement, especially among LOTR fans, is at an all-time high. The first season will feature episodes and has a total production budget of US$715 million, setting a record for being the most expensive show ever made.

According to Wall Street Journal, in 2017, when the show was announced, Netflix and HBO, along with Amazon, were the top contenders in acquiring the rights. For Netflix, this was an already established franchise, and HBO was looking for another massive success after Game of Thrones. In the end, at US$250 million, Amazon, backed by Jeff Bezos beat the competitors for the television production rights.

Releasing just two weeks after the premiere of House of the Dragon, this is a tricky time for a show of this magnitude to be coming out. The production cost equivalent to just the first season of this show is about 5.1 million annual subscriptions to Amazon Prime.

But Amazon has invested five years and this much money in the hope to create its own Game of Thrones equivalent, something that will blow out of proportion. In case you didn’t know, The Rings of Power takes place in a world that existed thousands of years before the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The show is shot in New Zealand.

The LOTR trilogy grossed over $3 billion at the box office around the world, almost 20 years ago. Bezos and Amazon have high hopes that The Rings of Power, the most expensive show ever, will work wonders too.

(Main and Featured images: IMDb)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India