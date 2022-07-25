Another Neil Gaiman story is coming to us soon.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for The Sandman. The teaser offered a first and proper look at the upcoming comic book adaptation. For those of you aren’t familiar with the source material, the series centres on the Sandman, aka Dream a powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams.

However, when he is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, the trailer for The Sandman unveils a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures.

Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, the series stars Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park and Donna Preston.

Official Synopsis

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever.

To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

The Sandman is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix starting 5 August 2022.



(Images: Netflix)