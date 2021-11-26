The Silent Sea Trailer Offers A First Look At The Korean Sci-Fi Thriller Series

Anticipation is high for Netflix’s latest K-drama series and The Silent Sea trailer confirms that it’s a show to look out for.

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser for the sci-fi mystery thriller series, which will arrive on Christmas eve. The Silent Sea is set in a dystopian 2075 where Earth has been devastated by resource depletion. The K-drama series revolves around an elite team of explorers who embark on a special mission to an abandoned research base on the moon.

Meet The Crew

Charged with finding new means of mankind’s survival are Astrobiologist Song Jian (Bae Doona), team leader Han Yunjae (Gong Yoo), head engineer Ryu Taesuk (Lee Joon), team doctor Hong Gayoung (Kim Sun-young), head of security Gong Soohyuk (Lee Mu-saeng), and spacecraft pilot Kim Sun (Lee Sung-wook). This elite team of explorers will be tasked with a grave mission to the moon to chart relatively unchartered territory.

The new trailer shows the volatile situations the team members are thrown into. The spaceship carrying the elite team is forced to make an emergency landing on the moon due to technical issues, threatening the mission from the get-go.

With the team barely escaping as the ship tenuously hangs on a cliff, they make it across the desolate surface of the moon engulfed in endless silence, before finally reaching Balhae Lunar Research Station, an abandoned research base, which is located in the centre of the moon in an area called “The Silent Sea”. There, the group must risk their lives to find the answer to mankind’s survival and complete their mission in this secret research base. Check out The Silent Sea trailer below for a first look at the series.

Directed by Choi Hang-yong, The Silent Sea premieres on 24 December, only on Netflix.

(Main and featured image: Netflix)