Ever since former A-list actor Brendan Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, the buzz around his comeback film has been at an all-time high, so much so that people have been eagerly waiting for the trailer and subsequent release of The Whale. Reviews from the initial screenings of the film have also been promising, with many critics anointing Fraser as the frontrunner for the Oscar for Best Actor. Celebrities have also been rooting for Fraser’s comeback, including his The Mummy Returns co-star Dwayne Johnson.

Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky. #TheWhale 👏🏾 https://t.co/SNBLPHHmEZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 4, 2022

Fans who have been waiting with bated breath for any glimpse of Brendan Fraser’s comeback vehicle would be pleased to know that A24 has finally released the first trailer of The Whale.

The Whale trailer: What is the movie about, and which role does Brendan Fraser play?

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale tells the story of Charlie (played by Fraser), a 600-pound English teacher who starts binge-eating to cope with the loss of his boyfriend’s death. Abandoned and grief-struck, he tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter and rebuild their relationship for some redemption.

The film also stars Sadie Sink as Ellie, Charlie’s 17-year-old daughter who he had left for his partner, and Hong Chau as Liz, Charlie’s best friend.

When can you watch The Whale?

Given the goodwill it has generated due to Fraser’s presence, as well as the positive critical reception it has received after its initial screenings at film festivals, The Whale is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It’s set to release on December 9 in the United States.

Watch the trailer below:

(Main and Featured image: IMDB)