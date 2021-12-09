6 Important Details About The Sex And The City Spinoff, ‘And Just Like That…’

Talking about early Christmas gifts, the trailer of And Just Like That… is finally out. “A New Chapter of Sex and the City”, the much-awaited trailer dropped on 1 December 2021, and we can’t keep calm.

The new half-hour series will have 10 episodes and will air on HBO GO starting 9 December 2021. If you are as excited as us, here are a few things we found out about the show.

6 things we noticed in ‘And Just Like That…’ trailer

Kim Cattrall’s absence

It marks the return of the leading cast of Sex and the City, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

However, Kim Cattrall can’t be seen in the trailer and won’t be part of the revival show. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Michael Patrick King shared that And Just Like That… was always meant to focus on Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon).

The plot

The revival show explores the lives of the three lead female characters — who are in their 50s — as they juggle their family, careers and friendship while dealing with the curveballs life throws at them.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Parker revealed COVID-19 will be an indispensable part of the show, exploring the impact of the pandemic on relationships.

Charlotte and Miranda’s family

The trailer briefly shows grown-up versions of Charlotte’s daughters Lily (played by Cathy Ang) and Rose (Alexa Swinton) too.

Although Miranda and husband Steve Brady’s son Brady Hobbes isn’t in the trailer, Brady’s role will be essayed by Niall Cunningham, who will also have a girlfriend (played by Cree Cicchino) in the show, as per an ET report. David Eigenberg will reprise his role as Miranda’s husband.

Charlotte can also be seen sharing some cute moments with her husband Harry Goldenblatt, portrayed by Evan Handler.

Carrie has a podcast, and Mr Big is back

The trailer opens with Carrie saying, “The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything’s possible.” A few more seconds into the trailer and you realise Carrie has a podcast of her own. Way to go, girl!

In the trailer, she can be seen talking about life and sharing her wisdom. Carrie’s best friend Stanford Blatch, played by the late Willie Garson, can be seen giving her a peck on her cheek.

John James Preston, aka Mr Big, played by Chris Noth, also has his share of adorable moments in the trailer. He kisses Carrie in the trailer and says, “I remember when you kept your sweaters in the stove.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Additions to the cast

Some new faces have been introduced alongside the former cast. These include Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

Fashion game on point, again

Sex and the City has been a gamechanger when it comes to fashion, and the revival series is no different. All main characters are dressed to the nines, but one thing that doesn’t go unnoticed is Carrie’s iconic white tutu skirt, which appeared in the starting credits of Sex and the City.

Her love for shoes continues. In the trailer, she can be seen opening her closet and saying “Hello, lovers!” And, we did catch a glimpse of the blue Manolo Blahniks too.

(Main and Featured image: @hbomax/Instagram)