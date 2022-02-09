The Trailer For ‘Thirty-Nine’ Unveils The Story For Netflix’s New K-Drama

Netflix has released the official trailer of Thirty-Nine, one of its most-anticipated Korean dramas of 2022.

Earlier in January, Netflix had mentioned Thirty-Nine in its slate of Korean films and shows for 2022.

Slated for release on 16 February, the show is directed by Kim Sang-ho and written by Yoo Young-ah, who is best known for the critically and commercially successful film Miracle In Cell No. 7 (2013).

It is one of the more than 20 Korean titles in Netflix’s catalogue, which also features Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, a remake of the streaming giant’s acclaimed Spanish series Money Heist.

What we know of Thirty-Nine

A story of three best friends

The Korean drama is about three friends — Cha Mi-jo, Jung Chan-young and Jang Joo-hee — who have been together since their high school days.

The trio share every moment of their lives with each other. Through thick and thin they have been together all the way.

Cha is shown as the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam. Jung wanted to be an actress but ended up as an acting teacher. And Jang is the cosmetics manager at a department store.

Thirty-Nine focusses on their lives when they are on the verge of turning 40. As the three friends prepare to open a new chapter in their lives, certain unforeseen events threaten to bring changes they will have to deal with.

Who plays whom?

Cha Mi Jo is played by Son Ye-jin, renowned for a string of acclaimed films and serials including The Classic (2003), A Moment to Remember (2004), Secret Garden (2011), The Pirates (2014) and Crash Landing on You (2019-20).

Theatre star Jeon Mi Do plays Jung Chan Young, and Kim Ji Hyun, who was recently seen in Backstreet Rookie (2020), portrays the character of Jang Joo Hee.

Supporting actors include Yeon Woo-jin as Kim Seon-woo, Lee Moo-saeng as Kim Jin-seok and Lee Tae-hwan as Park Hyun-joon.

What does the official trailer of Thirty-Nine reveal?

The trailer shows glimpses of the three friends sharing emotional moments together — taking group selfies, whiling time away, and singing at karaoke bars among other things. In between they spend time with the men in their lives.

An unexpected thing, which is not immediately apparent in the trailer, threatens to turn their lives upside down. But as the trailer progresses, it is hinted that the trio have decided to together take on whatever life throws at them.

