‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Unveils Natalie Portman’s Lady Thor

Marvel Studios released the much-awaited first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder on 18 April, and it has already become the toast of social media.

Actor Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor and we also get a look at Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor. This marks her return to the franchise after starring in the first two Thor movies.

A direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Thor: Love and Thunder is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) in which Thor joined the Guardians of the Galaxy for an adventure into the unknown.

The highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder is the 29th film in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is part of the Phase 4 of the series.

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer details

Thor is in search of peace

The trailer begins with flashes of a boy Thor becoming the adult Thor.

With Guns N’ Roses’ classic, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, playing as the background score, the trailer doesn’t reveal much about what is to come but shows glimpses of what Thor has been up to after saving the universe from Thanos as part of the Avengers.

Thor, the son of Odin, is seen looking for inner peace in alien worlds and getting back in shape. But he is not willing to go to war for any reason.

“These hands were once used for battle. Now they are but humble tools for peace,” Thor says poetically.

The two-minute trailer shows Thor with the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but he turns his back away from a conflict they have entered, much to the dismay of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

As the God of Thunder leaves the group saying that his “superhero-ing days are over”, he joins his friend Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi) on a journey of their own. And they they come upon the carcass of a great god — the only serious moment of the trailer and the hint of what the film actually is about.

The trailer is otherwise funny and brings back the much-loved comic tension between Star-Lord and Thor.

But its main highlight comes at the end — Mighty Thor. Portman, who played Jane Foster in the first two Thor films but didn’t appear in the third, returns as the astrophysicist in the upcoming movie. And this time, she has also somehow gained the powers of Thor, including the ability to wield the reconstructed hammer, Mjolnir.

There are fleeting glimpses of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Olympian god Zeus (Russell Crowe).

What is the story essentially about?

Directed by Taika Waititi, who was also behind the highly successful Thor: Ragnarok, the film’s main plot revolves around Thor and his friends joining forces to take down an extremely powerful entity— Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) —that is killing off all gods.

But the character didn’t appear in the first trailer.

Among the other actors who are part of the film are Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Jeff Goldblum and Sean Gunn, all of whom essay major characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy series of films.

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)