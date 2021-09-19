Netflix unveils the official trailer and show line-up for its first-ever global fan event, TUDUM – which comes to you on September 25, 2021.

TUDUM! It’s the sound you hear every time you start watching your favourite show or movie on Netflix, which is now coming to life in an epic way.

Excited yet? Here’s a quick guide to everything you need to know about TUDUM by Netflix.

A STAR-STUDDED LINEUP JUST FOR FANS

The cast of Stranger Things and Bridgerton. Henry Cavill. Lily Collins. Idris Elba. Dwayne Johnson. Song Kang. N-Ko. A couple of K-Pop stars hosting TUDUM: Korea spotlight –where some of your favourite Korean stars, including Song Kang and Jung Hae-in, will make an appearance on the TUDUM stage. You’ll also get to hear more about new and upcoming Korean content, like Hellbound, My Name, and New World.

The Radhika Apte will host the TUDUM: India Spotlight – where fans will get to witness Madhuri Dixit in a never-seen-before role in the upcoming series Finding Anamika along with the acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who shares his vision for his first-ever series and the much-awaited alluring Netflix project, Heeramandi. Plus, for all thriller fans out there, tune in for a very special surprise.

The list goes on and on! Fans will get to see and hear their favourite stars during different segments and panels throughout the event.

NEW & RETURNING SHOWS

Want to hear more about The Witcher’s latest season? Or maybe from Lady Whistledown herself on what might happen in Bridgerton? Maybe you’re ready to return to Hawkins for Stranger Things. There’s something for every fan at TUDUM. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for exciting announcements all throughout the show.

BLOCKBUSTERS YOU CAN’T MISS

See exclusive sneak peeks at some of the biggest titles coming to Netflix, such as Cowboy Bebop starring John Cho; Neil Gaiman’s long-awaited The Sandman; Zack Snyder’s Army of Thieves; Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot; The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba; and the star-studded film, Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. From action to fantasy and epic heists across the globe, there’s so much content that’ll keep you at the edge of your seat!

So mark your calendars because TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event comes to you this 25 September, with over 145 of the biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks!

Find out more about the virtual event on Netflix’s website.