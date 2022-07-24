Wakanda Forever Teaser Trailer Reveals A New Black Panther And A First Look At Namor
By: Richard Augustin, Jul 24 2022 3:00 pm

Disney and Marvel Studios have dropped a first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly-anticipated sequel ranks high on the list for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, especially following the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman.

With Marvel Studios announcing they will not recast the role of T’Challa, the new teaser unveils what audiences can expect to the follow-up to 2018’s Black Panther. The first look at Wakanda Forever is undoubtedly sombre with a nation mourning the loss of her king.

Although the death of King T’Challa hasn’t been revealed, the impact of his passing has significant impact on the characters as well as Wakanda. The short teaser sees Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Angela Bassett’s Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright’s Shuri devastated by the loss of their friend and king.

Namor joins the MCU

However the teaser for Wakanda Forever does layout some surprises. Mainly the short tease gives us a first look at the Namor, the Sub-Mariner. Played by Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico), it marks the introduction of the ruler of Marvel’s Atlantis. The end of the teaser sees a new Black Panther, who is evidently female. It remains to be seen if its Nakia, Okoye or Shuri who is taking up the mantle.

Wakanda Forever will also lay the groundwork for the expansion of the MCU. The film is not only introducing Namor but also Riri Williams, a tech genius who becomes Ironheart in the comic books. Portrayed by Dominique Thorne, Ironheart will head her own Disney+ series in the near future.

Danai Gurira is also set to reprise her role Okoye in a series of her own. The spinoff series will focus on Wakanda, its mythology and its existence in the MCU. Ryan Coogler returns to direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film also sees the return of Martin Freeman who portrays CIA agent, Everett K. Ross.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive in cinemas this November. Check out the first look at the superhero sequel below.

(Images: Marvel Studios)

