2022 has been a banner year for Tom Cruise. The iconic movie star gave one of the biggest hits of the year with Top Gun: Maverick which grossed a whopping 1.4 billion dollars worldwide. Up next, he’s set to entertain audiences yet again with Mission Impossible 7 and if the behind the scenes footage is anything to go by, the actor is pulling out all the stops to make his next film as epic as his last one.

Tom Cruise is no stranger to pulling off crazy stunts. After all, he was scaling and jumping cliffs all the way back in 2000 for Mission Impossible 2. Since then, he has run on sky scrappers, barely hung on a flying plane with his bare hands, hung from helicopters using his legs, jumped from one building to another, and even performed in zero gravity. So it’s probably not all that surprising to read about yet another dangerous stunt performed by Tom Cruise. However, this time, he has truly outdone himself and performed what could be a strong contender for the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history.

What is Tom Cruise’s death-defying Mission Impossible 7 stunt about?

For MI7, Cruise has, yet again, successfully performed an incredibly dangerous stunt. The stunt involves Cruise riding a motorcycle on an elevated ramp off a cliff. As the motorcycle jumps off the cliff, Cruise jumps off the motorcycle and after some tense seconds, opens his parachute. The crew, including director Christopher McQuarrie, are visibly stressed till Cruise is seen opening his parachute and safely landing on the ground.

To successfully pull off the stunt, Cruise had to undergo an entire year of training, including base jumping. Not just that, the crew also reported that Cruise had to do a whopping 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps to properly prepare for the dangerous stunt.

What is Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning Part 1 about?

The 7th installment in the Mission Impossible franchise and a sequel to Mission Impossible – Fallout, Dead Reckoning Part 1 stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Hayley Atwell in lead roles. It’s written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie who also wrote Top Gun: Maverick as well as Mission Impossible – Rouge Nation and Fallout.

The film is set to release on 14th July, 2023.

