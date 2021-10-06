HBO GO has just got Game of Thrones fans excited with a first look reveal at House Of The Dragon. The new GoT prequel series will arrive next year and will air exclusively on HBO GO in the region. This is what we know about the new series.

It’s set 200 years before Game of Thrones

House Of The Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,”. This new series is set roughly two centuries before the events of “Game of Thrones,” and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Who’s in it?

The teaser featured the first official footage from the highly anticipated series, which contained several previously announced cast members in addition to the following newly revealed cast. This includes:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen chosen by the lords of Westeros.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower – Daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen – The king’s first-born child.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen – Younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne.

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon – Younger brother to Coryls Velaryon and commander in the Velaryon navy.

John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon – Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen

Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron – Daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon – Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen

Who’s behind the series

Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony, Hercules) are serving as co-creators on the series. Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will be showrunners. Sapochnik’s directing credits include six Game of Thrones episodes, won Emmy and DGA honors for “Battle of the Bastards.” He was nominated for another Emmy in 2019 for directing “The Long Night” and won the Emmy for Best Drama Series as an executive producer for the final season.

Clare Kilner (The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, The Wedding Date) and Geeta V. Patel (Meet the Patels, The Witcher) will also direct the series. Greg Yaitanes (Banshee, House) is director and co-executive producer.

Game of Thrones and Westworld composer Ramin Djawadi will score the series.

When is it coming out?

House Of Dragon is set to premiere sometime in 2022. It will air here exclusively on HBO GO. You can also catch up on all eight seasons of Game Of Thrones and watch the behind the scenes documentary Game Of Thrones: The Last Watch which chronicles the series on HBO GO before House Of The Dragon premieres.

In the mean time check out the first look at the series below.



(Images: HBO GO)