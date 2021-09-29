Old school westerns are an acquired taste. But ever so often a film of this genre comes along and has our interest piques. The Harder They Fall is one such production that falls firmly in this category.

Led by Idris Elba, Regina King and Jonathan Majors, the Netflix western is a traditional old west meets new blood tale. The story centres on outlaw Nat Love (Majors) who discovers that his sworn enemy, Rufus Buck (Elba) is getting released from prison.

Fuelled by revenge, he reunites his old gang to track Rufus down.

He recruits his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler) to ride with him on this mission. He also manages to influence a surprising adversary-turned-ally along the way too.

However, his old enemy is not without his partners in crime too. Buck also has his own fearsome crew on his side of the fence. This includes “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

With two fearsome group of outlaws on a collision course, The Harder They Fall is sizing up to deliver epic gunfights and action, just like the westerns of old. Directed by Jeymes Samuel (They Die By Dawn) the film also stars Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler and Damon Wayans Jr.

The Harder They Fall premieres 3 November 2021, only on Netflix. Check out the official trailer below for a first look at this highly anticipated western drama.

