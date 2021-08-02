What’s Streaming In August Across All Major Platforms

The start of the new month marks a fresh playlist of entertainment. Fortunately, there is no shortage of great content streaming in August. Major streaming platforms are on the case with their offerings, with documentaries and specials as well as original productions. If you want to check out what’s streaming in August, check out our shortlist below.

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

Premiering over three consecutive days, this HBO Original Series explores the life of Barack Obama. The three-part documentary follows the trail of his political career, from a young Illinois State Senator to the 44th President of the United States, through archival interviews and speeches. With insights from a who’s who of political experts such as Jelani Cobb, David Remnick, Cornel West, Sherrilyn Ifill, Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson, see how race and politics intertwined to make history as Americans elected the first black president of the United States.

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 4 August

Time

A powerful depiction of prison life, starring Sean Bean, and Stephen Graham. The BBC mini-series centres on teacher Mark Cobden who is responsible for the death of an innocent man. Tortured by visions of his victim, he welcomes his four-year sentence as penance. Eric McNally is a dedicated prison officer, doing his best to protect those in his charge. But when a dangerous convict threatens to hurt someone Eric loves, he is faced with an impossible choice. Unflinching but ultimately hopeful, Time is a raw study of punishment and penitence.

Platform: BBC Player

Date: 6 August

Vivo

Streaming in August is this original animated musical. The story revolves around a music-loving kinkajou (honey bear) embarks on a thrilling journey from Havana to Miami to fulfil his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend. With the help of energetic tween Gabi, the duo sing their way through the Florida Everglades without a map or a plan to deliver a song that will change everything. The animated musical features the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 6 August

Marvel Studios’ What If..?

Streaming in August is Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series. Based on the beloved classic comic book series, What If…? reimagines famous events from films in the MCU. By creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, the series features fan-favourite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more with a curious twist. Featuring the voices of some of the original actors from the MCU with Jeffrey Wright voicing The Watcher.

Platform: Disney+

Date: 11 August

Irresistible

Starring Steve Carell, Chris Cooper and Rose Byrne, the political comedy drama is based within a small Wisconsin town. The story revolves around Gary Zimmer, a Democrat political consultant from the big leagues, who lends his expertise to a retired Marine colonel in his bid to become Mayor, which sends the townsfolk into a political frenzy.

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 21 August

Sweet Girl

Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left. The action thriller stars Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona and Isabela Merced.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 21 August

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story. Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir – a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorising a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 23 August

20/20 Presents: John Lennon: His Life, His Legacy, His Last Days

One of the most iconic figures in the history of music, John Lennon, former Beatles’ member, is getting a two-hour special episode, John Lennon: His Life, His Legacy, His Last Days, which shares about the late singer’s life, final days, and lasting legacy through the eyes of close friends and colleagues.

Platform: Disney+

Date: 27 August

Chasing Monsters Series 3

Get up close with the planet’s most dangerous underwater creatures. Join extreme adventurer Cyril Chauquet as he ventures into a world of mysterious and dangerous underwater creatures. From diving with a giant tiger shark in the Bahamas to dodging man-eating crocodiles while on the hunt for Africa’s largest freshwater fish, this adrenaline-packed series takes the viewer on an incredible adventure.

Platform: BBC Player

Date: 29 August