What’s Streaming On Disney+ In January 2022

From Marvel superheroes to sports and animated productions. There’s no shortage of surprises on Disney+ In January 2022.

The Disney streamer has lined up a mix bag of treats for subscribers including the premiere of Marvel Studios’ latest as well as an animated spinoff from The Ice Age franchise. Adding to that there are also engaging documentaries, impressive film premieres and more. Check out what’s coming to Disney+ all through January 2022.

The Last Duel

Streaming from 5 January

Based on a true story, The Last Duel, from visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott is a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. This historical epic is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer & Ben Affleck.

The Good Detective S1

Streaming from 5 January

A South Korean television drama starring Son Hyun-joo, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Elijah, Oh Jung-se and Ji Seung-hyun. The drama sorts to recount consequences of people who try to hide ugly truths, and those who uncover those truths.

Called To The Wild

Streaming from 12 January

With winter approaching, three teams will participate in a survival challenge with their canine companions. This exciting survival challenge will leave survival experts to venture the remote wilderness of Maine. Here, they will have to survive ten days on the island with nothing other than what they have with them. With their dogs, the teams will navigate the dense forest to locate their designated survivor location.

Eternals

Streaming from 12 January

Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

The John Dykes Show

Streaming from 14 January

Led by John Dykes, a sports television personality, sports radio host, and sports journalist that is based in Singapore, and co-hosted by Rhysh Roshan Rai, the duo comes together to cover every angle of The Beautiful Game on The John Dykes Show that is made for and by Southeast Asian Fans.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Streaming from 28 January

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of everyone’s favourite prehistoric mammals. Desperate for some distance from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive cave underground. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving, dinosaur-hunting weasel, Buck Wild, and together they must face the unruly dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.

(Images: Disney+)