By: Sanika Achrekar, Mar 1 2023 5:07 pm

Recently, James Gunn announced a slate of exciting projects for the DC Universe, and one of them was a series titled Paradise Lost. Based on the Wonder Woman comics, this will be a prequel series that has created a lot of excitement (and anticipation) in fans.

The series will be based on the political disturbances in the Amazonian nation of Themyscira, which is the birthplace of Wonder Woman. Gunn also added that the storyline of the series will be like Game Of Thrones. Think of it like Westeros populated by the residents of Paradise Island.

He further explained that the story will involve darkness and political turmoil in the nation of Themyscira. An origin story, the series will also ask some potent questions like “How did this society of women come about? What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who’s in charge? What are all the games that they play with each other to get to the top?” 

Wonder Woman Comics: What is the ‘Paradise Island Lost’ storyline all about?

Paradise Island Lost was a story arc in the Wonder Woman comics which was written by Phil Jimenez and illustrated by William Messner-Loebs and Mike Deodato Jr. This particular arc centres around the destruction of Themyscira, the home island of Wonder Woman and the Amazons, by the sorceress Circe. In the comics, Wonder Woman is absent from Themyscira when the attack occurs, however when she does return, she finds her home in ruins and her fellow Amazons scattered all across the world. The story explores the aftermath of the attack and Wonder Woman’s efforts to save her sisters and rebuild her home.

When will Paradise Lost premiere?

According to Gunn, the DCU timeline will start with Superman: Legacywhich will release in July 2025. So, it is difficult to tell when the Wonder Woman prequel series will come out. Fans might have to wait till 2026 or even 2027 for the same.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Wonder Woman/Amazon)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where is Paradise Island in the Wonder Woman comics?

Answer: In the Wonder Woman comics, Paradise Island is located in the Amazonian nation of Themyscira.

Question: Why did Wonder Woman leave Paradise Island?

Answer: Wonder Woman left Paradise Island to help end World War 1.

Question: What is the mythology behind Wonder Woman?

Answer: The Amazons of Greek are said to be the inspiration for Wonder Woman.

