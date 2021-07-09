Marvel Studios’ Black Widow is now in cinemas. And despite the film being delayed for over year due to the pandemic, it’s proven to be well worth the wait. The film opened in cinemas on 8 July and starting 9 July, you can also catch the superhero adventure on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Disney+ will offer subscribers Premier Access to Marvel Studios’ Black Widow for a single additional fee of S$38.98 on DisneyPlus.com and in the Disney+ app on select platforms, including Apple and Google.

Upon signing up for Premier Access to the film with their Disney+ account, subscribers will be able to watch it as many times as they want on any platform where Disney+ is available. Access to the film will continue as long as they are an active Disney+ subscriber. If you want to wait it out, the film will eventually be available to all Disney+ subscribers from 6 October 2021 at no additional cost.

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow is kicking off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The action-packed spy thriller sees Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. The standalone Marvel film, sees the heroine confront the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Unveiling New Secrets

For fans, the new film will offer new insights to the character. Marvel Studios’ Black Widow is set before Avengers: Infinity War, taking place on the heels of Captain America: Civil War. Audiences will get a closer look at the mysteries of Natasha Romanoff’s past and how that shaped her heroic decision to make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good in her final Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) appearance.

Joining Johansson on this superhero romp are Florence Pugh starring as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.

(Images: Marvel Studios 2021)