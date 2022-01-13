15 Instagram Accounts That Deliver A Healthy Dose Of Positivity

Let’s face it, 2021 was a difficult year that put our mental health and overall spirit to the test. The lockdowns, restrictions and staying indoors — a lot of which isn’t completely gone — pushed us to find ways to stay positive.

Thanks to social platforms like Instagram, we had access to numerous uplifting accounts where motivating quotes, stories, anecdotes, videos and pictures kept us engaged, entertained and happy. Many of these accounts have been around for quite some time, consistently inspiring people to improve their lives through self-development and conveying the message that positivity is something that comes from within.

Here are some Instagram accounts you can follow if you need more positivity in life.

Main image: Erik Mclean/Unsplash



Featured image: George Pagan III/Unsplash