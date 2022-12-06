The New Year 2023 brings new beginnings based on planetary events and transits. Planetary transits are the motion of the planets through the zodiac in respect to your birth chart, which influence your life in specific ways as they travel through the signs and constellations. The yearly horoscope for all zodiac signs are also affected by these transits.

Each planet has its own speed of movement around the Sun and the time and effect of transit differs from planet to planet. The result of planetary transits can be felt in life and their influence enables the astrologer to predict the destinies of individuals, families, and nations to some extent and offer plausible guidance by finding constructive and positive solutions.

Jupiter is a benefic planet and stays in one house for approximately one year while Saturn creates challenges, and its transition time is approximately two and a half years. On the other hand, Rahu shows illusion and Ketu shows detachment and they take one and a half years to change house approximately. Transit of Mars, Venus, Sun and Moon further narrow down the event as they are fast moving, and the transit period is between two and a quarter day to forty-five days approximately.

2023 is going to be a crucial year astrologically as all the slow-moving planets will change houses. Jupiter, the most benefic planet will move to Aries on April 23 from its own sign Pisces, a watery sign to a fiery and friendly sign. Saturn can transform an ordinary being to a king, and vice versa. Thus, the most dreaded of planets which causes obstacles and hindrances will move from earthy Capricorn to Aquarius, an airy sign both owned by Saturn. Rahu will move to watery Pisces and Ketu to earthy Virgo from fiery and airy signs of Aries and Libra. These transits will influence each zodiac differently, read on to know what the horoscope of 2023 holds for you.

Yearly horoscope: 2023 predictions for all zodiac signs