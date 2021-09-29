In today’s times, the notion of romance has evolved past age-old gendered and antiquated norms of dating. The women-first dating app Bumble, for one, has single-handedly flipped gender norms when it comes to modern romance.

Bumble is one of the few apps that has not only elevated but also revolutionised the online dating landscape. Founded in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble is more than just a dating app. The moment it debuted, the app immediately challenged the rules of dating. It transformed relationships and romance by empowering women to make the first move.

The concept of the platform is simple. After two users have mutually swiped right, a connection is created. They will then receive a notification on their screen but it’s up to the woman to initiate a conversation.

But what does this mean for men and how does this enhance the dating experience?

For singles who are more intentional when it comes to dating, Bumble undoubtedly provides the avenue for singletons to do so. More importantly it is changing the dating concept by putting the proverbial ball in the women’s side of the court.

By empowering women to take charge in the first step in a relationship, Bumble aims to flip outdated gender norms of dating and aims to create a more conducive opportunity for people to make healthy, meaningful and equitable relationships. After all, we all know too well how nerve-wracking it is to ask someone out on a date. By putting the proactiveness on the side of women this also eliminates a number of issues related to traditional dating rituals: stereotypically, men carry the social responsibility of initiating dates or sexual encounters, while women usually shoulder the social responsibility of being approachable enough to convince a man to make the first move.

Bumble gives women the advantage of initiating the conversation, which reduces the potential of receiving unwanted cringeworthy cheesy pick-up lines. With the woman taking charge of her dating journey, she sets the tone and puts forward her interest in someone she already likes.

Overall, this also switches the dynamics for everyone. It shows confidence on the part of the woman, which can be a turn on. Aside from being confidence inspiring, it also takes his fear of rejection off the table.

But despite this, it also takes two to tango, and both have to progress the conversation upon the woman initiating the connection.

A Modern Man’s Guide to Dating (on Bumble)

According to the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, people can only correctly interpret the tone and mood of an email or online chat roughly half the time. Given that tone and manner are difficult expressions to convey in a message, it is best to read it out aloud first and if it sounds like normal face-to-face conversation, hit send!

Keep the replies genuine and sincere and above all else, use a more conversational tone. The wrong emojis or abbreviations can lead to misinterpretation. First impressions are important, even in the virtual space. So by ensuring that you’re actually crafting replies, shows you’re being respectful and are serious about the possibilities of taking it to the next step.

Bumble’s paid features also enhance the dating journey, offering users access to features that help you to date with confidence, which will ultimately lead to more meaningful connections. This includes access to Beeline where subscribers are able to not only view the Beeline and swipe on their admirers, but are also able to apply their filters to their Beeline for a more curated experience, helping find others who are already interested. Bumble’s premium features also include Backtrack to undo left swipes and the ability to extend time with current matches.

By taking advantage of Bumble’s Video Chat and Voice Call features to go on virtual dates, it’s easy to get to know someone better before meeting IRL. This minimises any uncomfortable silences and awkwardness that might arise when two strangers meet for the first time. By building on a growing foundation of friendship and witty repartee, one gets to avoid potential pitfalls that end opportunities for a follow-up date. And that’s why, as with any virtual meeting or chat, it’s a good idea to always set the right tone from the start.

By levelling the playing field and championing kindness, respect and equality, Bumble provides a safer space for people to forge healthy and equitable relationships.

