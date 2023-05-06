A Guide To The Zodiac Air Signs: Gemini, Libra And Aquarius

Charming, sociable and intelligent, with an infectious smile and easy appeal, it is fairly simple to spot an air sign in the crowd. Dubbed the social butterflies of the zodiac, the three signs of Gemini, Libra and Aquarius are influenced by the air element. The 12 zodiac signs are divided into earth, air, water and fire elements into groups of three each. Interestingly, air signs are the ones creating the much-needed balance among all the other elements and are said to be pretty harmonious. Also, they are uniformly apart from each other in the zodiac system and are called the ‘trine.’ Curious to know more about these three? Here is a complete guide on air signs.

Natural negotiators, they are also master communicators who tend to make astute diplomats, analysts and media professionals. For all those wondering how are the ones belonging to the air element different from others, this article will help you understand air signs a little better.

Air signs: Misconceptions and myths

Image: Courtesy of Helena Lopes/Unsplash

The air signs of the zodiac are ruled by their mind. While they are not as firmly rooted in the practicality of life as the earth signs, they are like an incredible breath of fresh air filled with joy and merriment as opposed to the highly flammable, intense and passionate fire signs. The flipside to being intelligent and social is that other zodiacs might perceive this behaviour as frivolous.

Gemini, Libra and Aquarius are sometimes wrongly assumed to be ‘air heads’ or superficial but this is not the case. Due to their inherent quality to diffuse the situation and create a semblance in general, diplomacy is their second nature. Because they like to weigh all the options and are not opposed to new ideas, they are sometimes branded as indecisive or even flaky.

However, air signs tend to have a great understanding to gauge the situation perfectly and act in the most appropriate manner. Hence, they change from being deep and reflective to fun and charming as the occasion demands. As they are able to dwell on all aspects without being overtly practical or too emotional, they are also known to be forgiving and peaceful.

Air signs and their congenial signs

Congenial signs in astrology are referred to as the sister zodiac signs other than their own element, which they get along with well. Gemini, Libra and Aquarius are most compatible with the fire signs of Aries, Leo and Sagittarius. While the earth signs of Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are too rigid and the water signs of Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are too emotional, the air signs keep the fire burning in the passionate Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

Everything you need to know about the ‘trine’

Gemini – (21 May – 20 June)

Personality: Symbolised by the twins, the modality of this zodiac sign is mutable. These celestial twins are ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, and thus are adept at keeping up with their social responsibilities. Always surrounded by friends and family, they are the designated social butterflies of the zodiac, just like their fellow air sign Libra. Their amiable nature keeps them occupied with social commitments and a lot of activities simultaneously.

Some people wrongly assume Gemini to be double-faced because even their symbol denotes duality but this is not true. They like to look at both sides of the situation and are extremely fluid — a receipt of their intelligence. This quality makes them easily adaptable to their environment too.

Love Compatibility: This mutable air sign matches well with the fellow air signs Libra and Aquarius since they share a similar sensibility. They also bond very well with the fire sign of Leo. Their passion runs high with this sign symbolised by the lion. Even though their core characteristics are different, they complement each other beautifully.

Popular Gemini celebrities: Angelina Jolie, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Chris Evans, Kendrick Lamar, Colin Farrell, Naomi Campbell, Sonam Kapoor and Kanye West.

Libra – (23 September – 22 October)

Personality: Sauve, sensual and stylish, it is fairly simple to fall for a Libra. This cardinal air sign is influenced by the planet of love and money, Venus. Denoted by a weighing scale, Libras try to carefully navigate through life, balancing every situation. They also have a very natural need to be liked by all and hence can woo the zodiacs with their charm and quick wit.

Another special quality about this sign is that they are connoisseurs of art in every form and appreciate the beauty in life. Hence anything related to art curation, retailing and designing comes naturally to them. Intelligent and judicious, it is a delight to be around a Libra man or a woman.

A slightly exasperating aspect of their persona is that they may take a lot of time to arrive at a decision which might not bode well with the other zodiacs associated with them. They may also choose to stay impartial in a situation which could make them seem detached or moody.

Love compatibility: On the zodiac wheel, the opposite sign to Libra is the fiery Aries. Completely different in their approach towards life, but they are still compatible with each other. This air sign brings a lot of peace and passion to this relationship with the hyper-independent and impulsive Aries.

Other air signs of Gemini and Aquarius also get along well with Libra.

Popular Libra celebrities: Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Smith, Cardi B, Dakota Johnson, Amitabh Bachchan and Doja Cat.

Aquarius – (20 January – 18 February)

Personality: The last air sign of the zodiac, Aquarius, is symbolised by a water bearer. This is known to be a fixed air sign. Because Aquarians are the last air sign, they take all the traits typical to this group and internalise them. Not overtly social and charming like Geminis and Libras, this sign prefers to be reflective instead. They think about the greater good and often amaze those in their close association with their pragmatic, progressive and revolutionary thoughts. They don’t believe in mingling and pleasing people but like to drive initiatives for causes they believe in, instead.

This sign is influenced by the planet of technology, Uranus. Hence they make great scientists or even activists, as well as politicians and shine well in social work. Often dismissed as antisocial or quiet, they are the loudest humanitarians around.

Love compatibility: An Aquarius finds solace in the other air signs of Libra and Gemini. They share a special bond, which could be described as electric, with the cardinal fire sign of Sagittarius which is adventurous in nature.

Popular Aquarius celebrities: Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Harry Styles, Shakira, Emma Roberts, Abhishek Bachchan and Paris Hilton.

Main and featured image: Courtesy of Erriko Boccia/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore