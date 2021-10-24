Has your wine collection grown too big to fit in your regular refrigerator? If so, then you may want to think about getting a wine chiller. Designed to suit the requirements of a modern home, wine chillers keep your wine collection in perfect condition for a long time. Features like humidity control, wide temperature range, large bottle capacity amongst others, make wine chillers a worthy investment.
These are some of our top picks of the best wine chillers, along with a guide that will help you make an educated buying decision.
(Hero Image: Pixabay/Aline Ponce; Featured Image: Unsplash/Kelsey Knight)
The Valenti VAW-47S isn’t just for wine bottles; it’s also a stylish mini-fridge that can hold other beverages too. The accuracy of the touchpad temperature control accounts for adaptability. It’s not large, but it should be adequate for a first-time wine collector.
It has a capacity of 47, 750-milliliter bottles and comes with a durable structure. In addition, it comes with three high-quality wooden shelves on which you may stack any beverage – bottle or can.
The Kadeka Seamless Stainless Steel series is designed to have a clean look, with sleek electronic control systems, a stainless steel handle, and excellent LED lighting.
Various features such as sliding wooden shelves on telescopic rails and a 3-layered anti- UV glass door are brilliant add ons. This stylish range serves as a chiller for both red and white wines.
With its adjustable temperature control in a sealed system, the Kadeka Wine Cooler is the ideal storage solution for your (up to 45) bottles of wine.
The Aerogaz AZ-12C is undoubtedly an efficient appliance overall. Its power consumption rate is comparable to that of a regular electric fan. It also doesn’t make a lot of noise (only at 30 dBA).
The only thing that can be a problem is having a massive collection because this wine chiller can only hold 12 bottles at a time.
If you’re a light drinker who only has a glass of wine once or twice a week, this wine cellar should suffice. However, if you’re a collector who likes to keep bottles unopened for an extended period, the AZ-12C might not be the most excellent choice.
The Free Standing Wine Chiller from Mayer’s elemental line allows you to keep up to 28 bottles of your favourite wine in optimal conditions.
The removable wooden shelves allow you to make more room whenever needed. In addition, with an automatic control panel lock mechanism, you can now keep your valuable wine without fear of unintentional adjustments to the temperature or power settings.
Say goodbye to frosting and hi to chilled wine with the Vinocave Constant Temperature Wine Cooler. With constant humidity storage technology, the cooler maintains natural wine cellular storage environment and reduces the acceleration of oxidation.
The wine cooler also boasts an international compressor, Enbraco, making it highly energy efficient. It comes in different models with capacities of 36, 45 and 73 bottles each.
Brandt CAV50B/X wine coolers keep your best wines for years in circumstances similar to natural wine storage.
Brandt has created wine vaults with precise temperature control for storage and maturation. These wine storage facilities retain your wine in optimal condition until it reaches its best.
Its Fan Cooling System and UV Protected Triple-Layer Glass Door allow it to keep an adjustable temperature. It also contains an LED temperature indicator, a key lock and lighting, a safety thermostat, front venting, adjustable legs, and a recessed plinth.
By adding Whirlpool ARC1501 to your living area, you may expand your cold beverage selections without taking up too much space in your main refrigerator.
There’s also a temperature sensor alert built-in, which will sound if your temperature rises for unanticipated reasons.
What’s more, when you open the door, the internal LED light shines brightly, making it simple to find precisely what you’re looking for.
In Singapore, are you looking for a small wine cooler? Tecno’s small wine cooler accommodates 43 bottles (standard 750ml Bordeaux wine bottles) of your favourite wine in a compact, economical design.
The removable metal racks add some extra space and flexibility, and the double-tinted door is made of high-quality tempered glass. A sleek minimalist look is provided by the double tinted tempered glass door and internal wooden shelves.
Adjustable temperature settings allow you complete control over your wine’s maturation environment, illuminated by blue LEDs. Because the energy-saving compressor is silent, you may maintain it as an appealing feature in your kitchen.
One of the most popular wine chillers is the elegant Europace EWC 1331S. It has a large interior that can hold 33 bottles of delectable wine.
Its interior and exterior are both exquisitely crafted, with its internal shelf built of opulent chrome. A three-layered transparent glass door provides insulation while also allowing you to appreciate your wine collection quickly.
Furthermore, it is anti-vibrationally designed to keep your wines in excellent condition. The Europace EWC 1331S’s touch panel allows you to change the temperatures and settings effortlessly.
Nilinba Constant Temperature wine cooler is both a practical and fashionable method to store pricey wine bottles. The function of constant humidity is to keep the cork moist by adding enough moisture to the inside of the cooler.
The high-precision thermoelectric cooling method ensures that the temperature is adjusted, allowing you to perfectly excellent your favourite red or white wine.
UV radiation is effectively prevented by double tempered glass doors that efficiently block UV light on the wine while maintaining the door’s transparency.