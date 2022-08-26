First established in Germany in 1774, BIRKENSTOCK has steadily evolved from a small niche player into a cultural relevant global lifestyle brand, putting forward footwear that offers functionality without compromising quality. Renowned for its double strap construction and proprietary footbed, the German manufacturer promises to make walking easier, lighter, and ever-so comfortable. Over the decades, the brand found new ways to honour the concept of all-round wellbeing and its brand heritage while keeping with the times, launching contemporary designs that retain the same ethos ingrained in its core.

Founded by Mr Andy Chaw, who has over 20 years of experience in wholesale distribution and product development, Trendz360 Pte Ltd – BIRKENSTOCK’s exclusive regional distributor – took things in hand to increase visibility and strengthen the brand’s presence in Singapore. In August, the lifestyle group expanded the footprint of BIRKENSTOCK, opening its largest Southeast Asia store at Paragon Orchard.

The brand-new home – within Paragon – sports a design in line with the concept of a uniform store look that was introduced globally. That includes a large concrete footprint nodding at the company’s origins: the invention of the footbed. Tapping on naturally sourced materials intrinsic to its repertoire, the new store houses iconic styles, an expansive product range featuring children’s shoes, sneakers, closed shoes, the popular EVA models and latest drops.

The latter includes the new #BOLD Heritage collection formed by two classic men’s silhouettes reimagined with a fastening technique inspired by vintage workwear. Featuring an anatomically-shaped cork latex suede-lined footbed, lightweight EVA midsole, and anti-slip ‘Birkengrip’ outsole, these timeless styles embody the strength and functionality of classic workwear pieces. Constructed with a natural aniline leather sourced from Europe, they also come with a larger heavy duty, double prong brass buckle and extra thick straps accompanied by two rows of eyelets. Like the other iterations within its collections, these refreshed Boston and Arizona styles will stand the test of time.

Located on the fourth level (#04-35) of Paragon, BIRKENSTOCK is offering exclusive perks on 26 to 28 August 2022 to commemorate the joyous launch.

(Images: BIRKENSTOCK Paragon)