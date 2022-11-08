A major astronomical event, a Blood Moon or lunar eclipse is something that astrophysics enthusiasts won’t want to miss. Here’s everything you need to know about the Blood Moon that’s happening on November 8 2022.

After almost six months, the moon will visibly slide into the shadows of the earth tomorrow. This will be the second and last lunar eclipse of 2022, making it even more special. The last lunar eclipse happened on May 15 and 16 and was visible from different parts of the world. Will you be able to see the second Blood Moon of 2022 this time? How long will it last? We have all the answers. Here’s everything you need to know and more.

Everything you need to know about the second Blood Moon of 2022

Before we delve deeper into the details, let us first understand what this phenomenon is.

What is a Blood Moon?

In simple words, a Blood Moon is the phenomenon of a total lunar eclipse, where the moon appears with a reddish hue. The moon is illuminated and acquires colour from the sunlight that is filtered and refracted by the Earth.

During a full lunar eclipse, the moon comes in the Earth’s shadow completely. This is when a little light from the sunrises and sunsets on Earth falls on the moon. Since light waves are stretched, they appear red. When these stretched waves hit the moon’s surface, the moon appears red as well.

Details about the Blood Moon or lunar eclipse happening in 2022

The Blood Moon taking place on November 8 will be a partial lunar eclipse at first, followed by a total eclipse. The phenomenon will take place over a period of 84 minutes, 58 seconds. This is also going to be the last lunar eclipse for the next three years, making this even more special.

The Blood Moon will begin on November 8 at 05:17 am EST (6.17 pm SGT) and end at 6:42 am EST (7:42 pm SGT). The partial eclipse will then be visible until 8:05 am EST (9.05 pm SGT).

The lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of North America, Central America, Iceland, the Pacific Ocean, New Zealand, Australia and Asia. A penumbral lunar eclipse will also be visible from eastern Brazil and Argentina, northern Scandinavia and the Middle East. A penumbral lunar eclipse is where the moon is in the lighter penumbral shadow of the Earth.

(Main Image: Yu Kato/Unsplash; Featured Image: KT/Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India