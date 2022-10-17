Chef Michael Silverstein is widely considered as one of the world’s foremost experts on keto cooking. The MasterChef competitor is fuelled by his desire to teach others how to cook healthy, delicious meals. He firmly believe that anyone can make incredible foot at home, his new keto cookbook attests to that.

“New Keto: Dinner in 30” by Chef Michael Silverstein marks his third keto cookbook. Hitting shelves worldwide this October, the new cookbook features quick and easy keto recipes. It also includes a “Chef’s Cheat Sheet” chapter with essential tips and tricks for the kitchen, as well as Michael’s Signature “Pro Tips” to help the reader cook like a pro. Best of all, each recipe is affordable and easy to make – perfect for home cooks of all levels.

Silverstein’s foray into the world of keto was spurred by his own personal weight loss journey. After losing over 80lbs (36kg) in one year on the Ketogenic Diet, he was inspired to create keto recipes that the world would love. He duly created and released those recipes in his first two wildly popular cookbooks “New Keto Cooking” and “New Comfort Cooking”.

Adding to that, he also solidified his position as America’s favourite keto chef by competing on 10th Season of MasterChef on FOX. He also returned to compete on Season 12 of MasterChef: Back to Win, which aired this year. Ahead of his latest keto cookbook, AugustMan chatted with Chef Michael Silverstein to find out more about his journey into the world of keto, his newest recipes and that return to MasterChef.

What drew you to the concept of Ketogenic cooking?

On my 30th birthday, I stepped on a scale and realized I was well over 300 lbs. I felt like I had lost control of my health, and it, quite frankly, scared me. I knew I needed to make a change, and after much research, decided to try the Ketogenic diet. Within just a few weeks, I was seeing very serious results, both on and off the scale. I also started feeling so much better too! Not only was I losing weight, but I was feeling better inside and out. I started sharing the keto food I was cooking for myself on Instagram. I just thought other people might get some inspiration and ideas from my chef-inspired keto meals – and it worked! I started connecting with a vibrant community of other folks all trying to find health through keto. And my passion for writing Keto recipes was born!

As a chef, were you apprehensive about the Keto diet in the beginning, in particular the tasty aspect of the dishes?

Actually, I was not apprehensive about the keto food at all! I chose Keto as my diet approach since I felt like it could most align with my cooking style and tastes. Steak, chicken, butter, and lots of veggies? Yes please! I have found a way to make all my Keto food really satisfying and flavourful, which is why it’s been able to fit so seamlessly into my life, and for many others as well. I think that’s what makes keto different than other diets: the food doesn’t necessarily feel like typical “diet” food.

What surprised you the most in the early days of cooking with keto recipes?

Just how yummy the food could be! As a chef, I’ve never had to give up the rich and inspired flavours of the food I love, even fitting it into the Keto lifestyle. And though I had to give up rice and bread – two of my favourite foods – I have found so many wonderful ways of feeling satisfied even without those things.

You have a new cookbook coming out, can you tell us what is the inspiration behind “New Keto: Dinner in 30”?

My life has become so busy the last couple years – and I know so many other people who feel the same way. So something as simple as just getting a healthy meal on the table for dinner every night, is really hard! Even for me, a chef, it’s not easy! I wanted to create a beautiful collection of recipes that would help everyone get phenomenal food on the table, even on a weeknight, that was quick, easy, and affordable. 30 minute dinners are what everyone needs right now, so that’s what inspired the book! And it aligns perfectly with my mission: proving that healthy food can be incredible and accessible to everyone.

Can you tell us more about the new book and what makes it special?

I think what makes the book so special –beyond just the flavours – is that it’s really something I believe that anyone can use, not just Keto followers. The recipes are designed to feed the whole family and bring smiles to the dinner table, no matter who is eating. The food doesn’t taste “healthy”, it tastes rich and indulgent with exciting new flavours. And it’s all just so quick and easy to make, so any home cook can enjoy these dishes. So yes, it’s all Keto, but it’s so much more than that! It’s not a diet book, but a fabulous resource for anyone just looking to cook better at home.

Your top three personal favourite recipes from the book?

That’s always a tough question because I’m attached to all the recipes. But I really love the Texas Chili-Rubbed Ribeye w/ Fiery Chipotle Butter, the Austin Food Truck Tacos, and the Succulent Spanish Garlic Shrimp.

You’ve been getting a lot of praise from other chefs, what’s the greatest compliment you’ve received so far?

Easily, I’ll never forget the moment Gordon Ramsay said, “Young man, it’s clear you were born to cook.” I’ll carry this with me as a pivotal moment of my life as a chef.

You’re back for Season 12 of MasterChef: Back to Win. What was it like returning to the series?

Returning to MasterChef for the all-star season was equally the most thrilling and most intense moment of my life. This was my second and likely last chance to prove myself in that kitchen. This was my one shot at redemption. And so, I had a job to do, and took it very seriously. We don’t often get second chances in life, so I was going to make the most of this one! It was a deep honour to have the opportunity to show the judges, show the world, but most importantly show myself that the kitchen is where I belong. And I think I did that and then some.

“New Keto: Dinner in 30” by Chef Michael Silverstein releases worldwide on 25 October 2022.

(Images: Courtesy of Chef Michael Silverstein)