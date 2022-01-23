A Quick Guide To Ang Pow Etiquette

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and you know what that means! Family dinners, the memory of fireworks and parades (ah… maybe next year!), wall decorations, lion dances and the sounds of drums, and ang pow!

You’re bound to be familiar with the ornate red paper envelope filled with money by now. If not this quick and easy ang pow etiquette guide will help.

Known as lai see in Hong Kong Cantonese, or hong bao in local Cantonese lexicon, hong bao in Mandarin and ang pow (alternate spelling: ang pao) in Hokkien, this red packet is a gift given on important occasions: weddings, birthdays and, of course, during the start of the lunar new year.

Traditionally, envelopes are red (hong/ang means red, bao/pao means packet) with gold calligraphy, as the colours signify good fortune — ideal for a new year. And a tradition isn’t a tradition without a few guidelines, so we’ve compiled everything you need to know about ang pow etiquette to make sure you avoid any bad luck in your future, or worse, bad judgement right now.

How to give and receive ang pow?

What is ang pow?

Besides myths and supernatural origins to the red packet (“The Legend of Sui” to be exact), ancient China has had a tradition of gifting coins to ward off evil spirits dating as far back as the Han Dynasty. In later years, the custom of giving money would involve threading coins with a red string or gifting them in a red colourful pouch. Newer coins would lose the hole that one could thread string through, leading to the rise of coins gifted in wrapped paper packets. And fast-forward to today, banknotes are readily available and packets, which are still red, are easy to purchase.

Who gives and who receives?

You can follow the simple “big to small” rule — that means “older to younger” and “senior to junior”. Generally, ang pow is given by those who are married and of higher authority, to those who are younger and single!

This includes children, unmarried loved ones and those younger than you. It also includes service providers. That’s right! Your domestic helpers, your building’s guards, even waitstaff — it’s a way of showing gratitude to those around you.

What do you put in a red packet?

A single, crisp note. Fresh, new notes straight from the bank are the most popular. Coins are generally avoided.

The amount of money you put in up to you! It’s all relative to your relationship to the recipient — the closer you are, the more money you should give.

Avoid amounts that end in 4 (for sounds-close-to-death reasons, tetraphobia for everyone who read the Wiki page). In fact, avoid any amount with the number 4 in it. You’re better safe than sorry!

You want to stick to even numbers.

As we said, your amounts will vary but as a loose outline, you could go for:

S$6-S$8 for someone you see frequently but don’t know too well — such as a casual acquaintance or building staff

for someone you see frequently but don’t know too well — such as a casual acquaintance or building staff S$1o-S$50 for someone you know, or see often — like your friends and extended family

for someone you know, or see often — like your friends and extended family S$188 and above for close family

Put different amounts in different envelopes so you can differentiate between them and make sure to stock up on red packets.

When and how do you give ang pow? You can start handing out ang pow from the start of Chinese New Year, on 1 February this year, and you have all 15 days up to the Spring Lantern Festival, on 15 February. Hold the red packet with two hands and exchange greetings — you could say gong xi fa cai! What if I’m receiving a red envelope? Lucky you! Make sure to receive your ang pow with both hands and express gratitude. And don’t peek just yet — it’s considered impolite to open a red packet in front of the person who’s given it to you. ________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero image courtesy of RODNAE Productions via Pexels, featured image courtesy of Angela Roma via Pexels, image 1 courtesy of Angela Roma via Pexels, image 2 courtesy of Angela Roma via Pexels. The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong