Renting has never crossed my mind. At least not until I received word that my Build-to-order (BTO) flat would be extended an extra year, making my wait 6 years long. Browsing through endless property listings has been such a hassle. The limitation for each rental varies from no cooking, no pets, and no smoking to no inviting friends over and landlords that prefer certain genders only.

These clauses have made renting difficult for myself, and every other young couple awaiting their own private space. Factoring in cost and location, as well as any additional costs for furnishings and bills, most young couples have resigned to living at home with their parents or in-laws.

Acknowledging the struggles that the younger generation experience in their search for a home, Cove is on a mission to provide them with a hassle-free rental experience.

One-Stop Application For Homeowners Needs

Cove’s state of the art online search platform helps ‘Coveys to-be’ find their perfect space. The booking process is fully digital, and all homes or units are listed with fair and transparent pricing.

Instead of having to travel to each unit or home for a physical viewing, Cove also offers Virtual Reality viewings on their website.

Cove is divided into Basics, Classics and Luxe, making it inclusive for everyone. The price ranges from S$700 a month, and is inclusive of internet and household bills, as well as maintenance and housekeeping. They also offer flexible rental contracts starting from three months.

I was invited to stay at their flagship Cove Luxe home, Cove Lumiere, for the weekend. Located right in the heart of the Central Business District near Tanjong Pagar, it presents an ideal home for young professionals looking for a convenient commute.

1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment layout Bedroom furnished with full length mirror and wardrobe Bathroom with two door access 1 2 3

Experiencing A Cove Home

The 1-bedroom, 1 bathroom unit was furnished with everything one would need to kickstart their stay. It had a fully equipped kitchenette, inclusive of a washer and dryer. The spacious balcony overlooks a stunning view of Marina Coastal Expressway-a spot I found myself in the most- either typing on my laptop, or just listening to some music and enjoying the breeze.

There is enough seating area to host both intimate gatherings and large parties thanks to the open concept living and dining space. Cove Lumiere is well-equipped catering to every minute detail. Aside from their adorable decorative touches, they even included an extension plug, dishwashing soap and even wine glasses.

They offer a total of five different room types. My favourite has to be the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment, with balconies that overlook both Tanjong Pagar and Chinatown. The surrounding areas provide Coveys easy access to supermarkets as well as fast-food joints and high-end restaurants. It’s a 2-minute walk to the nearest Cold Storage, and a McDonald’s is conveniently located right next door.

Evidently, there will never be a dull moment at Cove residences. Coveys at Lumiere can enjoy the swimming pool, gym, basketball or tennis court on the 8th floor. They can also look forward to community events, as well as search for those with similar interests on the Cove app.

Cove homes are fitting for young entrepreneurs, couples who want to kickstart their future together, or even friends looking to share a house that they can be proud to call their own. Cats are allowed as well!

No more inflexibility in rentals. Cove is where you’ll love where you live. I know I did.

(Images: Cove Singapore)