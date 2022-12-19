Feng shui is not just a concept but a lifestyle widely embraced around the world, sometimes by rationalists and cynics too. Originating in China, this ancient wisdom has its roots in the Taoist principles of ‘chi’. The key to unlocking the magic of feng shui, which loosely translates to wind and water, in day-to-day life rests on establishing a sense of balance and colours play a prominent role in doing that.

In feng shui, female and male energies also known as the yin (denoted by the qualities of nighttime, coolness and quiet) and yang (the sun, sociability and heat) are focused on achieving an optimum level of equilibrium in a particular environment. With 2022, which was the Year of the Water Tiger coming to an end, we are all set to welcome 2023 which will bring us love, luck and peace as it is the year of the Water Rabbit.

And, when considering the lucky colours, we can use this year to attract only positive chi and steer clear of elements bringing negative chi resulting in bad luck as good fortune is important in our lives. However, before we look at the lucky colours in 2023, according to feng shui, let us know more about the five elements and their symbolism.

Feng shui colours and Year of the Water Rabbit 2023

The five elements

The world of feng shui is divided into five elements — wood, fire, earth, water and metal, and every Chinese zodiac sign is based on these elements. Many feng shui practitioners help optimise spaces by using all the elements and creating a balance between the yin-yang energies. Each element has its own characteristics.

Wood: Creativity and growth

Fire: Leadership and boldness

Earth: Strength and stability

Water: Emotion and inspiration

Metal: Focus and order

What does the Year of the Water Rabbit 2023 represent?

According to Chinese astrology, this Chinese New Year starts on 22 January 2023 and ends on 9 February 2024. The year 2023 is symbolised by longevity, peace, prosperity, benevolence and fertility.

It is time to explore our spiritual side as the Year of the Water Rabbit is also the year of hope. People born in this year are bestowed with the qualities of being alert, witty, innovative and ingenious. For the uninitiated, the years 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951 and 1939 can be included in this list.

Feng shui colours to adorn this year

It is the year of yin as the soft hues of azure blue and apple green are the dominating shades in 2023. However, while focusing on a cool colour palette this year, warm colours of fiery red, imperial yellow and pearl white are essential to balance the elements for proper synergy. These colours are important for all the 12 Chinese zodiac signs.

Azure Blue

The activated element of this colour according to feng shui is water. It is symbolised by freedom and peace. This colour is ideal to activate water elements but its overuse can lead to a negative chi of melancholy and laziness.

This colour can best be adorned while going for a job interview or trying to negotiate a favourable deal.

Apple Green

Another important colour of 2023, apple green is a hue of the wood element and is characterised by creating and expanding. This colour should be preferred while embarking upon a new beginning such as shifting into a new house or securing a new job.

Overuse of apple green can trigger feelings of envy, madness and failing.

Fiery Red

The bright warm colour plays an integral part in the balancing act of the upcoming year. No prizes for guessing, fiery red is categorised by the fire element and is symbolised by love and passion. This colour is significant with respect to family and romantic relationships. The dangers of this colour include destruction and anger. Hence, according to feng shui experts, it is to be used sparingly in the year 2023.

Imperial Yellow

Dominated by the earth element, this warm colour must be used to access the skills of learning and organisation. While dealing in real estate or financial matters, yellow is the colour for you. An imbalance caused by the overuse of yellow can lead to lies and adultery.

Pearl White

Pearl white is associated with the metal element of feng shui and is perfect to symbolise precision and resistance. It finds its significance with respect to banking and commerce. The side effects of white are sorrow and cruelty.

Conclusion

To summarise, azure blue, apple green, pearl white, fiery red and imperial yellow are the lucky colours that incorporate the wood, fire, water, metal and earth elements of feng shui. It is safe to say that wood and water elements (green and blue) may dominate all the art, fashion and decor trends going by feng shui. Green also symbolises the environment and ‘go green’ as a mantra has been adopted in a big way to encourage sustainable fashion, a cleaner way of living and thriving on this planet.

(Main and Featured Images: Rodney Productions/Pexels)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur