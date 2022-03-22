From Wank Pods To Free Ice-Cream, Here Are Some Of The Strangest Return To Office Perks

Work-from-home has been everyone’s default setting the past two years.

However, with companies returning to the office, many are now offering employee perks to ease their transition back. From free lunches to commuter stipends as well as increased time off and free ice-cream, companies are now coming up with new inventive ways and perks for employees to return to the office.

Here are some of the coolest (and strangest) return to office perks we’ve come across:

Wank Pods

Yep! Adult company, Stripchat has installed ‘Wank Pods’ in its office to provide employees with a safe, comfortable space to rub one out. The company is allowing each employee a “30-minute wank break” to relax in its office in Cyprus. Each of Stripchat’s Wank Pods come fully equipped with masturbatory accessories, including a 4K LED screen, an Oculus Quest VR headset, lotion, lube, tissues and more. Additionally, Stripchat is also offering to lease out its Wank Pods to any interested companies for US$50,000 for 6-month periods.

Breakfast, Massages And Smoothie Bikes

Food delivery company, Deliveroo is pulling out all the stops to welcome its staff back into its offices. According to a report in Financial Review, the company is requiring its staff to spend three days a week in both its Sydney and Melbourne offices. As an incentive, the company is providing breakfast, free massages, and smoothie bikes (which staff can pedal to blend the beverage) for staff members. The company is also staggering start and finish times for greater flexibility during rush hour and also hosting dress code days such as “best work from home attire” so colleagues can show up in their shorts and activewear.

Free Gelato

One of the earliest companies to entice workers with perks to return to the office was Goldman Sachs. Late last year, the US bank’s office in the UK, the financial giants offered all its workers who popped into its London office with free breakfast, lunch, and Gelato. Adding to that, the company also waived gym fees, reopened its rooftop garden, and offered on-site childcare services for its staff.

Cold Hard Cash

Money solves a lot of problems and its also a great incentive. Professional services firm PwC figured the same, which is why it offered its 22,000 strong UK workforce an extra £1,000 to come into the office starting in September. The pay-out was part of an incentive scheme for workers to adopt to a by hybrid working model where they would spend two to three days a week in the office. Although the monetary reward could be used by workers any way they chose, the company did suggest that for it to be channelled towards cover commuting expenses.

A Tesla

To get its employees back in the office, real-estate data company, CoStar Group decided to reward its workers with a raffle. Last year, vaccinated staff who reported back in the workspace were automatically entered into a raffle draw with enticing prizes. This included a daily cash prize of US$10,000 and an all-expenses paid vacation to Barbados. The grand prize winner drove home a brand new Tesla for their troubles.

But Meta Is Cutting Back…

That said not all companies are offering perks to workers to return to the office. Meta, famous for its lavish employee perks, is actually eliminating some of their incentives. The company recently cut its ‘free laundry’ service for staff. Also off the table are the free valet service and dry cleaning. Meta’s dinner service is also being delayed from 6pm to 6.30pm. Meta workers are expected back to the office starting 28 March. The company however is also reportedly accepting requests from staff who want to work remotely on a permanent basis.

(Main image; fauxels/Pexels/ Featured image: Antoni Shkraba/Pexels)